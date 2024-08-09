Police officer and 1 other person fatally shot in Mississippi, 2 other officers wounded

The shootings happened Thursday in Summit, a small town in southwestern Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves says Summit patrol officer Troy Floyd was killed “while heroically performing his duties.”

SUMMIT, Miss. (AP) — A police officer was fatally shot Thursday by a person at a traffic checkpoint in a small town in southwestern Mississippi, and the suspected shooter was then killed during an exchange of gunfire with two other officers, the state Department of Public Safety said.

The officer who was killed was from Summit, where the shootings occurred. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Troy Floyd died “while heroically performing his duties as a law enforcement officer.”

Reeves identified the wounded officers, who are from nearby McComb, as Tyler Harvey and Joey Roberts. Their wounds were not considered life-threatening, DPS spokesperson Bailey Martin said.

“Our men and women of law enforcement represent the very best of Mississippi,” Reeves said on social media.

The shootings happened near a grocery store, the Enterprise-Journal reported.

Summit, home to some 1,460 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of the capital, Jackson. McComb is about 4 miles (6 kilometers) south of Summit near the Louisiana state line.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case, as it does with most shootings of or by law enforcement officers in the state.