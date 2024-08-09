Magnolia Mornings: August 9, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Hyde-Smith aids in resumption of rice purchases by Iraq

(From USA Rice)

After months of uncertainty following U.S. government-imposed financial restrictions, USA Rice reports that Iraq again is purchasing rice from the United States.

“News of this sale comes after Senators John Boozman (R-AR), Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) met with Iraq’s Ambassador to the United States Nazar Al Khirullah last week to inquire about progress with the resumption of U.S. rice purchases for Iraq’s food basket items,” USA Rice reports. “The Senators and eight other Members of Congress sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department earlier in the year encouraging a quick resolution of financing issues that prevented regular sales from occurring.”

Iraq was the fourth largest export market for U.S. rice in 2023 and the second largest export market for long grain milled rice.

2. Gulfport opens online portal for new city flag submissions

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes unveils a commissioned painting by Charles Buckley in honor of the Gulfport 125th Anniversary – July 2023 (Photo from City of Gulfport Mayor’s office on Facebook)

The City of Gulfport has launched an online portal for residents to submit their designs for a new city flag. The portal, accessible at gulfportflag.com, provides a convenient platform for residents to participate in this community project.

The user-friendly interface allows for easy drag-and-drop functionality, making it simple for artists and designers to upload their artwork directly from their devices. To accommodate the new online submission process, the deadline for design submissions has been extended to September 7. This extension provides additional time for residents to create and submit their designs.

“We are excited to introduce this online portal, making it easier than ever for our residents to participate in designing a new city flag. We look forward to seeing the creativity and pride that Gulfport citizens will bring to this project,” Mayor Billy Hewes said in a statement.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump, Harris agree to ABC News debate

Former President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) have agreed on at least one presidential debate to be held on September 10 and aired by ABC News.

Trump also proposed two other debates but Harris has been non-committal on those offers.

According to ABC News, Harris said, “Well I’m glad that he finally agreed to a debate on September 10th. I’m looking forward to it and I hope he shows up,” adding when asked if she is open to more debates, “I am happy to have that conversation, after… September 10th.”

2. Israel braces for Iran attack

As Israel braces for an attack from Iran, the Washington Post reports that there is growing apprehension among an American-led Arab coalition that helped thwart the last Iranian assault.

“The once covert alliance, involving Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, burst into public view on the night of April 13, when it aided Israel in intercepting 99 percent of more than 300 drones and missiles launched from Iran — the first direct strike of its kind by Tehran after decades of shadow war with the Jewish state,” WP reported. “Four months later, with Iran vowing to respond forcefully to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in its own backyard, Israel is more regionally isolated, which military analysts say could make the country more vulnerable.”

WP added that there are fears that “Israel’s aerial defense systems may not be able to fully counter a massive, coordinated attack” even with U.S. help.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Miss. State’s Peters wins bronze in javelin

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State is celebrating Anderson Peters who won Olympic bronze in the javelin on Thursday, throwing 88.54m.

The Athletic Department said his performance earned State’s first ever medal in a field event and its first Olympic medal since Jude Monye (NGR) won gold in the 4x400m relay in 2000.

Additionally, Peters is the first Grenadian athlete to win a medal in a throwing event. The island nation entered the Paris Games with three total medals, all in the men’s 400m, but has now added bronze medals in both the decathlon and javelin.

2.

(Photo from USM Athletics)

Southern Miss women’s basketball’s greatest single-season scorer has inked a deal with Vasas-Parasét Nöi Kosárlabda Kft of Budapest, Hungary, a member of the country’s top professional women’s league.

Davis becomes the 17th Lady Eagle to sign a professional contract and first since 2017.

Markets & Business

1. Investors on edge after wild week

The New York Times reports that investors are wondering what comes next after wild week in the markets.

“Until recently, Wall Street was focused squarely on inflation, hoping that its slowdown would lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, giving support to stocks. The recent havoc has added an additional consideration: the risk that markets could tank in response to signs that the economy was slowing too fast,” NYT reported. “For now, markets seem to have recovered a sense of calm. The S&P 500 index recorded its biggest gain in nine months on Thursday. It is still on track to end lower for a fourth consecutive week, but only marginally, a significant turnaround after a global rout on Monday.”

All eyes will be next Wednesday’s new inflation report.

2. Big Lots closing over 300 locations

Big Lots is closing over 300 locations nationwide as sales have plunged. The Ohio-based company operates nearly 1,300 locations in 48 states.

According to their recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company showed a net sales decrease of $114.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, or over 10% compared to the same time last year.

The company’s store location finder shows the locations marked for closure, noting a 20% off banner. None of the 12 locations in Mississippi are currently showing a possible closure.