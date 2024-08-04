Ergon breaks ground on new Flowood facility as it celebrates 70 years of business

In 1954, Leslie B. Lampton, Sr., started Lampton Oil Company with just two employees, a used fuel transport truck, and a one room building in Jackson, Mississippi.

Lampton Oil would become Ergon. From humble beginnings, Ergon grew to one of Mississippi’s largest employers and a global industry leader. 70 years later, Ergon employs over 4,200 people. 1,200 of those jobs are located in Mississippi.

Leslie B. Lampton, Sr. seated at his desk (Courtesy of Ergon)

Leslie Lampton, Sr. passed away in 2018. His legacy lives on through his family, both those he sired directly and those he employed. Ergon continues to be family owned and operated.

This week, the company hosted a groundbreaking celebration for an expansion of their headquarters at Mirror Lake Plaza in Flowood. The expansion will support over 200 new jobs.

As Bill Lampton, one of Lampton, Sr.’s four sons, said, it was “hot as hell.” Bill was joined on stage by brothers Leslie, Jr., Lee, and Robert, each of whom addressed the crowd, as well as Kris Patrick, Ergon President & CEO, and Kathy Stone, Ergon’s longest serving employee.

Robert Lampton, Leslie Lampton, Jr., Kris Patrick, Lee Lampton, and Bill Lampton. (Courtesy of Ergon)

Under a white tent on black asphalt sat rows of dignitaries from Governor Tate Reeves on down. With coats and ties, they sat sweltering. They know what Ergon means to Mississippi.

Standing in a semi-circle throng around those seated were Ergon employees, all wearing black Ergon polo shirts. Among them was a large contingent of Lampton family members.

Patrick told the audience, “Ergon has experienced a remarkable season of growth over the past five years, as we’ve expanded our market presence to be able to meet the evolving needs of our customers. However, we do not operate for profit alone.”

He continued, “At the heart of what we do is our goal to make a positive difference in countless lives and through countless ways. Our headquarters expansion signifies our continued commitment to this goal and our mission. Ergon is a service company, and we look forward to continuing to serve in exciting, innovative ways moving forward.”

Each of the speakers who took the podium, including Governor Tate Reeves, paid homage to Leslie Lampton, Sr.’s vision and work.

Lampton’s story is the American Dream. Born in 1925 and orphaned as an infant, Lampton was adopted into a Jackson family. After service in the U.S. Navy, Lampton returned home to Jackson where he managed a tire store.

Following the founding of the company, a nearby oil discovery gave Lampton the opportunity he was seeking. He began delivering fuel and supplies. When producers struggled to build a pipeline, he rented trucks to transport the oil. The move would lay the foundation for Ergon’s long-term success.

Lampton Oil would win a bid to supply Mississippi Power standby fuel. And when power companies and large industries moved from natural gas to fuel oil in the late 1960s, the company boomed.

Today, Ergon operates four divisions centered around oil and gas production, transportation and refining: Energy & Specialty Solutions, Pavement & Coating Resources, Integrated Services & Logistics, and Exploration & Production.

Ergon’s Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations, Whit Hughes, told Magnolia Tribune, “we’re grateful to all the elected officials and government representatives, including Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and the Mayor of Flowood, Gary Rhoads, for being part of this celebration not just for Ergon, but for the state of Mississippi.”