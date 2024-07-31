Camgian to develop kill chain automation for U.S. Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense systems

The $55 million contract will utilize the Mississippi company’s Reactor platform to automatically provide the best solution to defeat aerial threats.

Starkville-based Camgian Corporation announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a $55 million contract by the Army to develop advanced kill chain automation technologies for the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) systems.

The company said the contract will support the development of innovative approaches to improve sensor survivability and reduce warfighter cognitive overload.

Earlier this year, Camgian was awarded a $17 million contract through the Department of Defense to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enabled systems aimed at significantly enhancing situational awareness capabilities of the warfighter.

Under this latest contract, Camgian will utilize its Reactor kill chain automation platform and expertise in machine learning and software engineering. According to the company, the Reactor system uses AI algorithms, trained through reinforcement learning, to automatically provide the best solution to defeat aerial threats. The goal of the new contract is to deliver new automated capabilities that will significantly improve the effectiveness of the Army’s existing air and missile defense systems against rapidly evolving aerial threats.

The company said the key focuses include enhancing the resilience of sensor and effector networks in contested environments and automating critical decision-making processes to increase the speed and accuracy of threat engagement.

Dr. Gary Butler

Camgian CEO and Founder Dr. Gary Butler believes his company is primed to deliver for the U.S. military.

“Winning on today’s battlefield is about closing kill chains faster than our adversaries,” said Butler. “This contract affords us the opportunity to work closely with the Army’s IAMD community to deliver new capabilities that enable our warfighters to fight at machine speed.”

Camgian will work closely with the Army to develop and deploy these advanced solutions over the next several years.

Kevin Martin, Camgian Product Technical Manager, said the project represents a significant step forward in modernizing the nation’s defense infrastructure. The effort aligns with the Army’s broader modernization strategy, which aims to integrate next-generation technologies to maintain a tactical edge on the battlefield.

Jeff Freeman, Camgian VP of Government Business Development, stressed, that this was the largest competitive contract awarded to the company to date.

“The multi-year period of performance provides the company with the flexibility to support various requirements and end users,” Freeman said.

Camgian was founded in December 2006 by Butler. The company later acquired Theseus Logic and Cypress Semiconductor’s Mississippi Design Center.

Learn more about the Reactor AI-powered air defense system below.