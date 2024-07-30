Discover Mississippi: Gulfport’s TrainTastic has fun for all ages

The Traintastic S.T.E.A.M Park and Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport, Mississippi, is the largest model train museum in the world.

While many esteemed museum owners would balk at people playing with exhibits, Traintastic in Gulfport is designed for an interactive, learning-filled, fun experience for all who stop in. Nearly every model train exhibit in the building is equipped with lights and sounds, all at the control of the patrons and their imaginations.

The museum is the brainchild of brothers Richard P. Mueller, Jr and Glenn Mueller, Sr. While the Mueller Brothers were mostly known for their part in expanding the Domino’s Pizza franchise across Mississippi and Louisiana, their lifelong passion for model trains led to the opening of TrainTastic.

The focus on S.T.E.A.M.

These aren’t steam-powered engines. S.T.E.A.M. stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math; and all are on display at Traintastic. The elaborate displays showcase a little bit of each aspect, after all, physics, electricity, building, design, and timing all went into the individual builds.

TrainTastic also holds the largest Lego display in the region, and kids get the chance to get put their building skills to the test.

Activities abound at TrainTastic, giving families the opportunity to become conductors themselves. The outside portion of the park has a train ride that takes you throughout the back of the property, but the highlight for many is the hand-cranked train cars just for the little ones.

The coolest thing about this hand-cranked train (aside from its ability to keep a cranky two-year-old busy) is the way kids are learning about motion without realizing they are being little engineers. It is also the second-most physically demanding thing for the families to do, as an adult has to walk behind the little ones to help push them when their little arms give way.

Interaction and engagement for all ages

The most interactive portion of the TrainTastic museum is the indoor playground. Designated sections for different age groups gives each child age-appropriate challenges and activities. There is a large climbing structure, battery-powered trains on a track, a toddler play area, an imaginative play area, and even and interactive green screen train that puts you on a train in whatever setting you choose.

A highlight for many families is the work area in the lobby of the museum, where model train hobbyists design and paint different models and their settings. Museumgoers can also see what they’d look like as people in a model train exhibit with the use of a scaling exhibit.

TrainTastic is a must-see on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

TrainTastic is an attraction that is sure to please all year round. Summer camps, Halloween parties, Christmas displays and more provide festive seasonal fun throughout the year. TrainTastic also serves as a venue for nearly every event you can imagine, from birthday parties to weddings.

For more information about TrainTastic S.T.E.A.M Park and Model Railroad Museum, visit TrainTastic.com.