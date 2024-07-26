Skip to content
Home
>
Business
>
$100 million emissions reduction...

$100 million emissions reduction project announced in Yazoo City

By: Frank Corder - July 26, 2024

CF Industries' Donaldson, Louisiana Ammonia 6 plant. (Photo from company website)

  • It is the second major decarbonization project undertaken by CF Industries Holdings, Inc., the world’s largest producer of ammonia.

A carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project is moving forward in Yazoo City. That was the word Thursday from CF Industries Holdings, Inc., the world’s largest producer of ammonia.

The company announced that the project at its Delta facility, its second major decarbonization project, is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted to the atmosphere from the facility by up to 500,000 metric tons annually. As part of the project, the CF Industrial Holdings signed a definitive commercial agreement with ExxonMobil for the transport and sequestration in permanent geologic storage of the CO2, with sequestration expected to start in 2028.

“We are pleased to advance another significant decarbonization project that will keep CF Industries at the forefront of low-carbon ammonia production while also helping us achieve our 2030 emissions intensity reduction goal,” said Tony Will, President and CEO of CF Industries Holdings said in a statement. “This decarbonization project also will increase the availability of nitrogen products with a lower-carbon intensity for customers focused on reducing the carbon footprint of their businesses.”

CF Industries Holdings said it is investing approximately $100 million into its Yazoo City Complex. Once sequestration by ExxonMobil has commenced, the company expects the project to qualify for tax credits under Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code, which provides a credit per metric ton of CO2 sequestered.

The Yazoo City Complex is expected to be able to manufacture products with a substantially lower carbon intensity than conventional ammonia production sites.

According to the company, most of the ammonia produced at the Yazoo City Complex is upgraded into nitrogen fertilizers such as urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions and ammonium nitrate (AN), or upgraded into diesel exhaust fluid, which is used to reduce NOx emissions from diesel trucks.

AN produced at Yazoo City is used as fertilizer and also by the mining industry as a component of explosives. The company anticipates demand for these products manufactured with a lower carbon intensity to increase significantly as the agriculture and mining industries work to lower carbon emissions in their supply chains.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 25, 2024

Hyde-Smith for Secretary of Agriculture?
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 23, 2024

After bipartisan Congressional condemnation, Secret Service Director resigns
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 22, 2024

Shooting outside Indianola nightclub leaves 3 dead, 13 injured
Previous Story
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 24, 2024

Sipcam Agro Solutions expands manufacturing plant in Waynesboro