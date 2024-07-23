Liebherr investing $176 million, creating 180 new jobs in Lee County

The Liebherr-Logistics GmbH in Oberopfingen serves the sales and service of the Liebherr Group worldwide. (Photo from Liebherr)

Liebherr said it plans to expand its logistics network for the North and South American continents with a state-of-the-art spare parts logistics center in Tupelo’s Hive Business Park.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Liebherr, one of the largest manufacturers of construction equipment in the world, is locating distribution and manufacturing operations in Lee County.

According to MDA, the project represents a corporate investment of $176 million and will create at least 180 jobs by 2026. The Swiss manufacturer is said to be potentially investing up to $238.4 million and creating up to 342 jobs to support its new operations.

On its new site in the Hive Business Park in Tupelo, Liebherr said it plans to expand its logistics network for the North and South American continents with a state-of-the-art spare parts logistics center, thereby strengthening its presence in the American market.

The continental warehouse of Liebherr-Logistics GmbH will handle logistics and service operations, such as warehousing, distribution, value-added services − pre-assembly, kitting, repackaging − as well as customs and export services.

“Tupelo is the ideal location to service and deliver our spare parts to clients in the U.S. and other countries on the North and South American continent. Furthermore, it will serve to expand our businesses with other product segments of the Liebherr Group at the same campus. Its unique logistical capabilities combined with the central geographical location will make a difference to us and our clients,” said Liebherr-Logistics GmbH’s MD Joerg Stroebele in a statement. “A very professional CDF team, a positive business climate in Mississippi as well as a strong labor market with a highly educated workforce positively contributed to our decision for Mississippi and Tupelo.”

Since 2015, Liebherr-Logistics GmbH has been supplying its markets from Oberopfingen in southern Germany. In 2023, a second distribution warehouse was opened in Born, the Netherlands, to be closer to customers in Northern and Western Europe. The company will develop a new campus on the 118-acre site that will enable it to construct more than 1 million square feet of building space.

Governor Tate Reeves was thrilled to have the company invest in Mississippi.

“I am thrilled to welcome Liebherr to Mississippi. The company’s decision to expand its North American footprint in our state is indicative of the strength of our business climate and capabilities of our workforce. My administration is committed to fostering economic growth and providing good-paying opportunities for all Mississippians,” Reeves said in a statement. “I thank the Liebherr team for choosing Lee County and am excited to watch the company play an integral role in our continued prosperity. The Mississippi momentum is strong, and it is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.”

The Mississippi Development Authority noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX program. MDA also is providing assistance for constructing and equipping the facilities. Lee County, the city of Tupelo and Accelerate MS also are assisting with the project.

Liebherr is a family-run technology company with a diversified product portfolio. In addition to construction equipment, the company provides high-quality, user-oriented products and services in a wide range of areas. The Liebherr Group is comprised of more than 150 companies in more than 50 countries and currently employs more than 53,000 employees worldwide and over 1,600 in the U.S.