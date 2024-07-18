Skip to content
Mental health app launched in Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - July 18, 2024

  • The Mississippi Department of Mental Health hopes the new free downloadable app will empower individuals to take control of their mental health and seek help if needed.

The Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) has launched a new app aimed at helping Mississippians with mental health needs.

DMH says the Mental Health Mississippi mobile app is an innovative, user-friendly tool designed to provide immediate access to mental health resources and support.

“This mobile app is a continuing step in DMH’s commitment to enhancing access to mental health services and improving wellness throughout the state,” the agency said.

(Graphic from MDMH)

The features and resources offered in the new app include:

  • A resource directory to search for mental health service provides such as counselors, crisis intervention and substance abuse treatment.
  • An interactive map showing available services in each Mississippi county.
  • Crisis support links to 24/7 hotlines and emergency services.
  • Various educational resources on treatment and wellness strategies.

Wendy Bailey, executive director of DMH, said the app will make these and more resources readily available to all Mississippians in need.

“The Mental Health Mississippi mobile app represents a significant advancement in our effort to support mental health and wellness in our state,” Bailey said. “By providing easy access to essential resources and support, we hope to empower individuals to take control of their mental health and seek the help they need.”

The new app is available for free download on both Apple and Android devices.

Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
