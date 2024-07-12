Mississippi sales tax holiday weekend: Your guide to big savings

Now’s the time to get all those back-to-school necessities without breaking the bank.

The school supplies are on the store shelves, the lists have been sent home, and with schools embracing a more modified schedule, back-to-school season is upon us faster than ever. That’s why lawmakers voted to move the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday to this weekend instead of later in the month.

Vital school supplies, clothing, and more will be exempt from sales tax, and many stores will offer additional sales. This means getting all those back-to-school necessities without breaking the bank.

What is Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday?

Mississippi’s Sales Tax Holiday allows families to save money on school necessities by offering many items exempt from the typical state-mandated sales tax. The sales tax holiday started in 2009. The legislation of the Sales Tax Holiday states, “Sales tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than one hundred dollars.”

The 2024 Sales Tax Holiday is going on until Midnight on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

What items are tax-free this weekend?

Clothing, footwear, and school supplies are tax-free this weekend, but stipulations exist.

The state defines clothing as “is any article of apparel designed to be worn on the human body including pants, shirts and blouses, dresses, coats, jackets, belts, hats, undergarments, and multiple piece garments sold as a set.” However, protective items such as baseball helmets, elbow pads, knee pads, etc, though worn on the body, don’t qualify for the exemption.

According to the state, footwear “is any article of apparel for human feet except for skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any similar items.”

School supplies are any items students use in a typical course of study. This is a broad list, including markers, paper, binders, etc.

But there are rules and exceptions:

Anything over $100 is not included in the sales tax exemption. Even if you’re buying a “buy one get one” or BOGO deal, if one of the items is more than $100, you will pay the sales tax on the $100+ item but not on the discounted item.

The $100 threshold only applies to individual items, not the total purchase. You could make a $1000 purchase and pay no sales tax, so long as every item you purchase is eligible and not over $100.

Regarding the $100 threshold, the sales price counts, not the original price. So, if you find a sweatshirt for $120 on sale for $70, you don’t pay the sales tax.

However, you can’t use a manufacturer’s coupon to make an item eligible for the sales tax exemption. So, a manufacturer’s coupon for $5 off a $104 item does not make that item tax-free.

The Sales Tax Holiday does not apply to online sales. To reap the benefits, purchases must be made in-store.

Get the Most Bang For Your Buck

Planning your Sales Tax Holiday shopping experience will help you maximize the benefit to your budget. Here are a few tips:

Make your list and check it twice. Have the school supply list printed and ready to go. Know the sizes you need for clothing and shoes, what kinds of brands, etc.

Know where to go. Compare prices on items from different stores. One store may have the shoes your child wants for $74, but another may hold a BOGO with that identical shoe at the same price, giving you additional savings.

Shop early. The early bird gets the worm, and it’s not too late! Even though the sales tax weekend has begun, you can still take advantage of the earlier store hours.

Or, shop late. If you’re not feeling the heat or the crowds, the Sales Tax Holiday does cover even the latest store hours. This option is great if you’re looking for a few quick things, but beware: some hot clothing and shoes may be picked over.

Shop local. Support your local businesses! Check your local stores for deals during the weekend.