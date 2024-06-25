Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Hosemann announces study group on...

Hosemann announces study group on Mississippi’s labor force participation

By: Frank Corder - June 25, 2024

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, January 2023 (Photo by Magnolia Tribune)

  • The Lt. Governor also announced the reinstitution of the Senate’s Study Group on Women, Children, and Families.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) announced on Tuesday that he had appointed State Senator Daniel Sparks (R) to chair a new Labor Force Participation Study Group. Sparks is the chairman of the Senate Economic and Workforce Development Committee.

According to Hosemann, the Labor Force Participation Study Group is being tasked with making legislative recommendations on how to increase the number of people in Mississippi’s workforce and skill-up those who may be unemployed or underemployed.

As of April 2024, Mississippi labor force participation rate was 53.7 percent – nine percentage points below the national average of 62.7 percent, Hosemann noted.

Other members of the study group as appointed by the Lt. Governor include:

Senator Jason Barrett (R)
Senator Lydia Chassaniol (R)
Senator Dennis DeBar (R)
Senator Scott DeLano (R)
Senator Joey Fillingane (R)
Senator Tyler McCaughn (R)
Senator Sollie Norwood (D)
Senator David Parker (R)
Senator Derrick Simmons (D)
Senator Sarita Simmons (D)
Senator Mike Thompson (R)
Senator Bart Williams (R)

In addition, Lt. Governor Hosemann announced that the Study Group on Women, Children, and Families, originally created in 2022 and chaired by Senator Nicole Boyd, was being reinstituted. Boyd, chairwoman of the Senate Universities and Colleges Committee, will continue to lead the group.

Hosemann said the reinstituted study group will hear updates about some of the legislation spurred because of their previous work while also focusing on new issues facing families and young children from birth to 3 years old in Mississippi.

Members of the Women, Children, and Families Study Group include:

Senator Kevin Blackwell (R)
Senator Hob Bryan (D)
Senator Jeremy England (R)
Senator Dean Kirby (R)
Senator Rod Hickman (D)
Senator Angela Hill (R)
Senator Chad McMahan (R)
Senator Robin Robinson (R)
Senator Angela Turner-Ford (D)
Senator Brice Wiggins (R)

In a statement announcing the study groups, Lt. Governor Hosemann said both study groups will hold public hearings in late summer or early fall to hear testimony from state agencies, experts, and others. The public is invited to share their input with the groups by emailing LaborStudyGroup@senate.ms.gov or WCFStudyGroup@senate.ms.gov.

“It the Legislature’s job to examine how our state laws and appropriations help or hinder Mississippi’s opportunities for positive growth and prosperity,” Hosemann said. “Both of these topics have tremendous potential to move the needle in terms of economic development, tourism, health outcomes, educational attainment, and other major factors which determine our future trajectory as a state and in our communities.”

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 21, 2024

U.S. Supreme Court rules 8-1 to uphold domestic violence gun restriction
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 20, 2024

Streamlined permitting, new technologies put nuclear energy back in spotlight
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 20, 2024

Federal judge blocks EEOC abortion accommodation enforcement in Mississippi, Louisiana
Previous Story
News  |  Magnolia Tribune  • 
June 25, 2024

Magnolia Mornings: June 25, 2024