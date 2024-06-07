Skip to content
U.S. unemployment rate rises even as labor market adds more jobs than expected

By: Frank Corder - June 7, 2024

  • The latest labor reports are a mixed bag as inflation, high interest rates, and increased cost of goods directly impacting consumers continue to trouble the U.S. economy.

Unemployment rose in the U.S. in May despite the labor market adding more jobs than analysts had predicted.

According to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 272, 000 in May, outpacing forecasts by roughly 90,000.

Yet, the unemployment rate rose to 4.0%, the first time it has reached that threshold in over two years.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 6.6 million, up 500,000 compared to the same month last year when the unemployment rate was 3.7%.

The labor force participation rate in the U.S. currently sits at 62.5%. However, the rate does not account for another 5.7 million people who currently want a job but who were not actively looking for work during the 4 weeks preceding the latest survey or who were unavailable to take a job.

Friday’s labor news follows BLS’ job openings report that came out earlier this week that showed job openings in the U.S. fell to 8.1 million in April, the lowest it’s been since early 2021.

The reports are a mixed bag as inflation, high interest rates, and increased cost of goods directly impacting consumers continue to trouble the U.S. economy.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
