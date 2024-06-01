Vacation Bible School events across Mississippi make summer memories

Check in with your local churches for more information about any children’s events they may host through the summer.

Summer means long days, muggy nights, family vacations, a break from school, and summer camp. One summer staple here in what is arguably the “buckle” of the Bible Belt is Vacation Bible School. Children’s ministries in churches all across the state will offer their VBS events throughout the summer, promising both fun and a children-tailored Gospel presentation.

Vacation Bible School seemingly has no denominational lines, meaning just about every denomination of Christian church has a VBS, though the curricula may vary between the churches.

Park Place Baptist Church in Pearl, for example, uses the Answers in Genesis VBS curricula, with this year’s theme being Jungle Journey. Answers in Genesis is an apologetics ministry, with education curriculum for schools and churches, media, podcasts, conferences, festivals and more.

“Once a year, our Children’s Ministry has the exciting opportunity to totally transform the look of our church campus. One year it changed into a tropical island. Another time it was the Australian Outback,” said Jeff Jones, who heads up the children’s ministry at Park Place Baptist Church. “This year we are headed on a cruise through the jungle. But while the setting changes from year to year, the purpose remains the same – to share the Word of God with children and to let them know the good news of what God has done for us through His Son, Jesus. That is what it’s all about!”

Baptist churches aren’t the only ones that have a VBS program this summer.

Here’s a rundown of just a few of the programs happening around the state.

Park Place Baptist Church, Pearl, MS – Monday, June 3rd through Friday, June 7th, 2024, 6 pm to 8:20 pm. Four nights of this Jungle Journey includes instruction, and the fifth night is a family night with food and activities for all.

First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs, Ocean Springs, MS – Monday, June 3rd thru Friday, June 7th from 9am to 12pm. Aloha Fruit Expedition is this year’s theme. Youth explore the fruits of the spirit as outlined by Galatians 5:22-23. Through the travels of a silly tourist and guidance of a wise tour guide, children will learn what God’s fruit is and how he can grow it in them, too.

Getwell Church, Southaven, MS – Join Getwell Church with their VBS “Start the Party: Celebrate the Good News!” This VBS runs June 9-12 from 6pm to 8:30pm. This is for students who have completed kindergarten through students who have completed sixth grade. You can call the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Fairview Baptist Church, Columbus, MS – Fairview Baptist Church invites you to Breaker Rock Beach: God’s Rock Solid Truth in a World of Shifting Sands. This kindergarten through fifth grade VBS is taking place June 10th-14th from 8:30am to 11:45am. Fairview is also offering a “VBX” experience for older students as well. Visit their church website for more information.

CityHeart Church, Jackson, MS – At CityHeart Church, the gospel is the most amazing reason to party! They can’t wait to celebrate with your child during Vacation Bible School! Join the party on June 18-21, 5:30pm to 8:30pm! This party is for those who have just completed Kindergarten to 5th grade.

Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Lucedale, MS – The CreekKidz at Rocky Creek Baptist invite you to Camp Firelight: A Summer Camp Adventure with God VBS June 23-26 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. This is for all kids, kindergarten through fifth grade. Visit the event’s website for more information.

These are just a few of the many vacation Bible school events throughout the state. Check in with your local churches for more information about any children’s events they may host through the summer.