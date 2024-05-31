What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State – June 2024

Summer is in full swing with a packed calendar of events across the Magnolia State.

Here’s a look at events and festivals across Mississippi that just may pique your interest as you enjoy Mississippi this June.

Special This Month

There are some celebrations you’ll find all month long.

Festival South – runs through June 22

FestivalSouth, the annual multi-week festival celebrating all things artistic in Hattiesburg, kicked off May 28th and runs through June 22nd.

There are numerous shows, galleries, plays, music events, dance events and more daily throughout FestivalSouth.

Plan your FestivalSouth experience at the event’s website.

Miss Mississippi – June 3-8

The Miss Mississippi Pageant will take centerstage in Vicksburg with a variety of activities from June 3rd through the final competition on June 8th.

Follow closely with your local listings for television viewing information or visit here for more information.

Juneteenth at Two Museums – June 19

Juneteenth, or June 19th, is a celebration of the day that slaves were freed after the Civil War. The slaves were freed in Texas on June 19th, 1865, under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation which was declared in 1862.

Check your local listings for any number of Juneteenth celebrations locally, or head to Jackson for the Two Museums Juneteenth Jubilee from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, June 19th.

Festival Fun

There are still many more fun activities happening around the state this month.

Walthall County Dairy Festival – June 1

Nothing kicks off summer like… milk? How about milkshakes and ice cream galore!

The Walthall County Dairy Festival, lovingly known as DairyFest, is one of the best old-time festivals around. It’s held at the Holmes County Water Park in Tylertown. There’s no admission charge, no parking fees, free entertainment, contests, and activities throughout the day.

Check out the Antique Car Show, Tractor Show, and Vintage Bike Show, and don’t miss the variety offered by the craft vendors and wonderful food sold by local non-profits.

Plus, all the FREE dairy you can handle, by some of Mississippi’s most dedicated dairy farmers. For more information, visit here.

Mississippi Moon Festival – June 7-8

Mississippi Moon Festival is a two-day music and camping experience held on the 100-acre Aisling Farm in Olive Branch June 7th-8th 2024.

Here you’ll find performers of Progressive and Traditional Bluegrass, Hill Country Blues, Americana, Folk N’ Roll and other unique genre bending styles!

Check it out for music, camping, food, & agri-arts workshops in a peaceful, rural setting. For more information, visit here.

Bentonia Blues Festival – June 13-15

Head to the Delta to celebrate an over 50-year tradition of honoring the blues at the Bentonia Blues Festival in Yazoo County.

The historic Blue Front Cafe hosts this festival each year. It’s driven by mostly donations, so admission is whatever you’re feeling.

There will be soulful blues music by a variety of artists as well as a bevy of artworks to purchase by local vendors. For more information, visit the event Facebook page here.

Mississippi Comic Con – June 22-23

Mississippi Comic Convention is a two-day event being held at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, bringing together a diverse list of celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups, in an affordable, family-friendly environment.

Some of this year’s guests include Steven Butler, Kevin Nash, Jonathan Schneider, Alan Tudyk, Jon Heder, Tom Wilson, and more.

For more information about the Mississippi Comic Con, visit here.

Long Beach 4th of July Jubilee – June 29

For a patriotic day on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, head to downtown Long Beach for the 4th of July Jubilee.

There will be a parade, food trucks, live music, a firework show and more.

The event runs from 11am to 9pm and admission is free.

Visit the event’s Facebook page here for more information.