Hewes won’t seek re-election as Gulfport Mayor

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes unveils a commissioned painting by Charles Buckley in honor of the Gulfport 125th Anniversary - July 2023 (Photo from City of Gulfport Mayor's office on Facebook)

The three-term Coast Mayor previously served in the State Senate for 20 years.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes has announced he will not be seeking re-election after serving three terms as the Coast city’s chief executive.

Hewes made the announcement on the Gallo Radio Show on Thursday, jokingly telling the SuperTalk host “he’s had all the fun he can stand.”

In a conversation with Magnolia Tribune, Mayor Hewes said he’s been blessed to have had an opportunity to serve.

“The good news is that with a city like Gulfport, there’s always good work to be done,” Hewes said Thursday afternoon.

The Mayor noted that while there are “a lot of factors” that went into his decision, one sticks out.

“One is to make room for new ideas, to let our team grow into the roles where they serve,” Hewes said. “After 32 years of collective service, I’ve made the most of the opportunities and hopefully it’s been a good ride for everybody.”

As Mayor, Hewes has been intricately involved in attracting and promoting a variety of multi-million-dollar projects to the city including the Mississippi Aquarium, the expansion of Gulfport’s Sportsplex, and the revitalization of Jones Park and the downtown entertainment district.

Over the years, Hewes has been a leading voice in the “One Coast” movement, seeking to promote the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast as a prime place for new economic development investments and tourist attractions. He has also played a key role in supporting municipalities around the state through his work with the Mississippi Municipal League.

Hewes was first elected Mayor of Gulfport in 2013 after serving 20 years in the Mississippi Legislature. During his time in the State Senate, he rose to be the chamber’s President Pro Tempore prior to not seeking re-election to the District 49 seat.

Hewes ran unsuccessfully for Lieutenant Governor in 2011 against then-Treasurer Tate Reeves, with Reeves winning 57% to 43% in the statewide Republican Primary.

Throughout his over 30 years of public service, Hewes has operated Billy Hewes Insurance and Real Estate, a family business that continues after over 40 years in operation. He is also a musician and enjoys playing music with his band, Cut Bait.

“I am looking forward to having more control over my own time and spending it with his family,” he said.

Until then, he says he will continue the work he was elected to do for the people of Gulfport.

Hewes’ term will end in July 2025.