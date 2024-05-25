History comes to life at Gulf Islands National Seashore

Memorial Day Weekend is a kickoff for many activities at Ship Island and Davis Bayou.

Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor and pay respect to those who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. There’s no better way to celebrate this time, or to kick off your summer, than with a visit to the Gulf Islands National Seashore.



The Gulf Islands National Seashore includes the islands off the coasts of Florida and Mississippi, and offers everything from recreational activities, educational opportunities, and even living history reenactments at the still-standing Civil War era forts. The Florida District will hold one such reenactment Memorial Day weekend at Fort Pickens.

There are also plenty of opportunities in the Mississippi District of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, which includes Horn Island, Petit Bois Island, West Petit Bois Island, Davis Bayou and Ship Island, to tour and experience the life and vital history of the areas. Memorial Day Weekend is a kickoff for many activities at Ship Island and Davis Bayou.

The History at Ship Island

Ship Island, off the coast of Mississippi, was a vital proponent of the Civil War because of its location. The Confederacy appreciated Ship Island for its defensive potential. Ship Island was captured by Union forces in September 1861, becoming one of the first Union-controlled territories in the Deep South, and gave the union army a huge advantage in the South.

Photo courtesy of National Park Service

Soon after taking Ship Island, the Union Army built Fort Massachusetts for security and blockading the Confederate forts. The fort, with its thick brick walls that are still standing today, became a key base for Union naval operations, a prison for Confederate prisoners, and a training site for African American troops—some of the first to be enlisted in the Union Army.

Fort Massachusetts and Ship Island were lifelines in the Union Army’s goal to cut off Confederate supplies. The fort’s artillery and strategic position made it a practical base for Union ships patrolling the Gulf of Mexico.

The history of Ship Island and Fort Massachusetts is preserved as part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, allowing visitors to experience this chapter of American history.

Davis Bayou

Photo courtesy of National Park Service

Davis Bayou, near Ocean Springs, boasts a rich and diverse history spanning centuries. This was once home to the native Choctaws, and provided access to all the water, vegetation and fishing the natives could have wanted.

The 17th century brought European explorers from France and Spain to the Bayou. By the 18th century, the Europeans dominated the area and the Choctaws were relocated. The land around Davis Bayou became a trade hotspot for Spain and later, the United States.

But as time rolled on, the 20th Century brought Davis Bayou into more of a recreational use. The Gulf Islands National Seashore was officially established in 1971. Today, visitors to Davis Bayou can explore its scenic trails, enjoy wildlife viewing, and learn about the area’s rich cultural heritage through various educational programs.

Experience the History

Starting Memorial Day Weekend, check out any of the following events:

Join a Ranger’s Choice Hike starting at the William M. Colmer Visitor Center every day at 1:00 pm in Davis Bayou near Ocean Springs, Mississippi. It lasts about 45 minutes and is an informative hike with the ranger teaching about the bayou, alligators, and the medicinal plants in the area. You don’t have to register, just show up.

If you want to see history up close and personal, you’ll have to experience Guardian of the Sound: The Story of Ship Island and Fort Massachusetts. Getting there is part of the experience. You’ll ferry out to Ship Island and head inside Fort Massachusetts. There’s a ranger-led discussion every Wednesday-Sunday at 10:15 am and 1:15 pm. The ranger will tell you all about the island, the fort, the history and more.

Fort Massachusetts offers another incredible journey back into the Civil War for a presentation called Twelve Miles to Freedom. This presentation takes place every Thursday at 11:30 am, inside Fort Massachusetts, and tells the story of eight local men who fought in the Civil War.

For more information, visit Gulf Islands National Seashore here.