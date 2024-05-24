Magnolia Mornings: May 24, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Grant provides nursing scholars to earn MSN degrees

University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, nearly two dozen nursing scholars have been able to earn their MSN degrees without the worry of tuition payments and student debt thanks to a $3.8 million grant from the Bower Foundation.

UMMC says the 2021 grant funded the project, Building a Stronger Future for Nursing in Mississippi, giving full scholarships to the UMMC School of Nursing’s RN-to-MSN program to registered nurses around the state.

The first cohort of the project will have a total of 22 Bower scholars who will have graduated with an MSN from UMMC after May’s commencement. The master’s degree qualifies them to teach at community colleges and baccalaureate programs and hold leadership roles in health care organizations.

2. MHP graduates 29 new State Troopers

(Photo from MS DPS)

Mississippi Highway Patrol graduated 29 cadets this week, adding to their ranks as State Troopers.

The cadets endured 18 weeks of training at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, preparing to serve and protect their communities and the state of Mississippi.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Cotton for Trump VP?

(Photo from U.S. Senator Tom Cotton)

The New York Times is reporting that U.S. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has unexpectedly emerged as a top contender to become Donald J. Trump’s running mate on the Republican ticket.

“Mr. Cotton’s ascendance comes as Mr. Trump’s leading vice-presidential options have increasingly come into focus, according to three people with direct knowledge of Mr. Trump’s thinking who insisted on anonymity to discuss private meetings,” NYT reported. “These people said that Mr. Trump’s other current favorites were Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and three of Mr. Cotton’s Senate colleagues: Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina and J.D. Vance of Ohio.”

NYT reported that Cotton “reflects this do-no-harm mentality” and that the “the former president has said privately that he views Mr. Cotton as a reliable and effective communicator in cable news interviews.”

2. Landmark settlement will change college athletics

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the NCAA and the five most prominent athletic conferences agreed to a $2.77 billion settlement of a class-action lawsuit on Thursday, ushering in a new era of college sports in which schools can pay athletes directly.

“The move marks a dramatic shift for the NCAA, breaking with its century-old stance that college athletes are amateurs and therefore cannot share in any of the money they generate for their universities,” WSJ reported. “The settlement will resolve a case that began in 2020 and was seeking back pay for athletes who were barred from earning compensation from endorsements, as well as a cut of future broadcast revenues.”

The settlement means some players will be paid directly by the schools to play sports, allowing up to $20 million a year to go to athlete pay.

“By agreeing to resolve one of the biggest antitrust cases it has ever faced ahead of going to trial, the NCAA is overturning more than a century of tradition while avoiding a potentially ruinous financial outcome,” WSJ added.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Southern Miss eases by Troy to advance in Sun Belt Tournament

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss tapped its way past Troy on Thursday 6-5, advancing in the winner’s bracket in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ Dalton McIntyre dribbled a hit in front of the plate with the bases loaded, which drove in to go-ahead run.

It was USM’s 12th win in the last 13 games, moving them to 39-18 overall.

Southern Miss will have Friday off before returning to action against either Troy or App State on Saturday at 9am.

2. Mississippi State falls to Vandy

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

After two nights of cardiac ball, Mississippi State couldn’t make it a trifecta, falling to Vanderbilt 4-3 in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs, now 38-20 on the year, face possible elimination with a big test coming Friday – No. 1 seed Tennessee. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30pm.

3. Bianco back for 25th year?

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco will reportedly be back at the helm of the Rebels next season, marking his 25th year, multiple sources have confirmed. However, there has been no official word from the university.

The Rebels finished the 2024 season with a disappointing record of 27-29, after winning the National Championship two years ago in 2022.

Markets & Business

1. Worst session for Dow in more than a year

CNBC reported that stock futures were slightly higher on Friday, following the worst session in more than a year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

“Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow were up by 41 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.3% each,” CNBC reported, adding, “The Dow is set to snap a five-week winning streak and the S&P 500 to break a four-week positive streak as concern the Fed won’t cut interest rates this summer overshadowed Nvidia’s blockbuster report.”

“Inflation is likely to be much improved by September, but hardly perfect, and still at a year-on-year rate that makes cutting a less than obvious decision,” wrote Goldman economist David Mericle, per CNBC.

2. Company’s claims against Graceland withdrawn

According to WMC in Memphis, the investment company Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC has withdrawn its claims on Elvis’ Graceland after a judge blocked the auction of Presley’s former home.

WMC/WLOX reported that the company “withdrew all claims on Graceland on Wednesday with prejudice.”

The company had claimed that Lisa Marie Presley had used the property as collateral for a loan that was never paid back. Yet, her daughter, Riley Keough, sued to challenge the claim, calling it a fraudulent scheme using forgeries of Lisa Marie. A judge granted an injunction earlier this week.