Mississippi College School of Law investing $7.5 million in downtown Jackson campus renovations

By: Frank Corder - May 23, 2024

(Artist rendering from Mississippi College)

  • Mississippi College President Blake Thompson says, “We’re here to stay.”

The Mississippi College (MC) School of Law plans to complete a $7.5 million renovation to its campus in downtown Jackson.

That announcement came Thursday, as the investment signals the school’s commitment to remaining in the capital city.

“Our campus lies in the heart of our state’s legal community, and we’re proud to make this investment into Downtown Jackson. We’re here to stay,” said Mississippi College President Blake Thompson in a statement. “We’re excited to offer an updated space that will not only better serve our current students but also enhance admissions for future generations of MC law.” 

According to MC, the project marks the first major renovation at the MC School of Law in 20 years. Plans are to improve campus aesthetics and amenities through a multi-phase project in collaboration with CDFL Architects + Engineers and Alliant Construction.

(Artist rendering from Mississippi College)

Improvements include revamped library space, updated classrooms, integration of technology, an enhance student center, and more.

The first two phases of the project will be completed during the 2024-2025 academic year, with subsequent improvements thereafter.

MC leaders believe the Mississippi Bar, local bar associations, state courts, federal agencies, local law firms, non-profits, and the many Downtown Jackson businesses will all benefit from the renovations as they continue to make use of the law school’s amenities. 

Frank Corder
