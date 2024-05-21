Greenlee retiring from Mississippi Court of Appeals

Governor Tate Reeves will appoint a judge to fill the vacancy until a special election is held in November 2026.

Judge Jim Greenlee, 72, announced in April that he would be retiring from the 10-member Mississippi Court of Appeals, effective June 30th. He has served on the court since 2016.

Judge Greenlee was appointed to the court by former Governor Phil Bryant in January 2016, after former Court of Appeals Judge James Maxwell was appointed to the state Supreme Court. Greenlee went on to be elected to the bench twice without opposition.

According to the Administrative Office of Courts, Greenlee has more than 42 years of government service, having served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve, and as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi appointed by former President George W. Bush before he joined the Court of Appeals.

In a letter sent to Governor Reeves regarding his retirement, Greenlee said it has been a privilege to serve the people of the state of Mississippi alongside the other Judges and staff at the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

The Mississippi Senate honored Judge Greenlee with a resolution commending his service during the recent legislative session.

“Judge Greenlee has served as a leader and mentor in the administration of justice in Mississippi, and consistently lectured on the professional standards of the practice, including ethics, integrity, civility, courtesy and adherence to the Golden Rule,” the Senate resolution stated. “Judge Greenlee’s career has honored both the Mississippi Bar and this great state that he served.”