Blue Delta Jeans expanding in Lee County

By: Frank Corder - May 21, 2024

(Photo from Blue Delta Jeans)

  • Blue Delta products are sold online and carried by more than 400 wholesale partners across the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

“Though it might be easier or cheaper to make pants elsewhere, Mississippi is home.”

That’s the been the theme of Blue Delta Jeans. Now, the custom blue jean manufacturer is expanding its location in Lee County to keep it that way.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Development Authority announced that Blue Delta Jeans was investing $1.5 million into purchasing the full 25,000 square foot facility in Shannon where it currently leases 15,000 square feet.

The company plans to renovate the facility and retain its 55-member workforce of artisans, seamstresses, and more.

“The growth of Blue Delta Jeans over the years speaks to the favorable business environment we have cultivated here in Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves in a statement. “Blue Delta’s decision to expand in Lee County enhances our reputation as a top destination for business and stands as a testament to the fact that ‘Made in Mississippi’ is truly a stamp of quality here at home and around the world. I thank the Blue Delta team for always choosing Mississippi and wish the company continued success.”

Founded in 2012 in Tupelo by Josh West and Nick Weaver, the bespoke denim company’s clients include artists and athletes around the globe. Blue Delta products are sold online and carried by more than 400 wholesale partners across the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

MDA notes that the agency is providing assistance for building improvements, a loan program the company’s CEO greatly appreciates.

“This loan from the Mississippi Development Authority will allow us to remain in our current facility for many years to come,” said West. “Our state and local partners have supported Blue Delta since we started in 2012, and we appreciate their continued support. We are blessed to call Mississippi home.” 

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
