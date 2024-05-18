Mississippi’s fallen officers honored during National Police Week

Nine names have been added to the Wall of Mississippi’s Fallen Officers this year as their end-of-watch has been verified.

Every year, Mississippians join the rest of the nation to set aside a solemn week to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. National Police Week, and its flagship National Peace Officers Memorial Day, is a national time for reflection, remembrance, and gratitude for the brave men and women who dedicated their lives to protecting their communities.

Honoring Mississippi’s fallen heroes

Mississippi law enforcement officers face daily challenges, from combating crime to ensuring public safety. There are times when the family of a law enforcement officer experiences their worst nightmare: their loved one doesn’t come home from duty. Fallen Officers Memorial Week serves as a poignant reminder of their sacrifice and their profound impact on the communities they served.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office hosts an annual candlelight vigil to commemorate the fallen and highlight new names added to the Wall of Mississippi’s Fallen Officers, located outside the Supreme Court of Appeals and the Attorney General’s office.

“We have added nine names in the last year,” said Michelle Williams, Chief of Staff for Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Not all of these perished in the last year, but they are added as end-of-watch information is verified.”

The multi-agency vigil is always solemn and emotional.

“We will have a bunch of different agencies from across the state that will participate,” said Williams. We have the motorcycle ride in memoriam, and some honor guards participate. We’ve got canine units, a couple of mounted units, a 21-gun salute, and a Taps game, and each of these families can come up and lay a rose in their loved one’s name.”

The memorial is a joint effort between the AGO, the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety also hosts a memorial service each year. This year’s service was held on Monday, May 14, at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Jackson. Families gathered to pay respects to fallen officers of the Department of Public Safety’s agencies. Throughout the week, troopers also lay wreaths at the graves of these slain troopers in their districts.

National Police Week honors fallen officers from every state

Every year, during the week of May 15th, communities across the United States come together to commemorate National Police Week. This solemn occasion honors and remembers law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while acknowledging the profound impact their service has had on society.

The roots of National Police Week can be traced back to President John F. Kennedy, who signed a proclamation in 1962 designating May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. This initiative aimed to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who lost their lives while serving their communities and recognize the ongoing dedication and bravery of those who continue to uphold the law.

Throughout National Police Week, various events and ceremonies are held to honor fallen officers and support their families. One of the most prominent events is the National Police Week Memorial Service, which takes place at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. During this poignant ceremony, the names of officers who have died in the line of duty are added to the memorial wall, ensuring that their sacrifice is never forgotten.

For more information about Mississippi’s Fallen Officers, visit the Officer Down Memorial Page.