Canada-based Connor Industries coming to Clarksdale, Mississippi

The custom welded aluminum boat manufacturer will invest $8 million and create 56 jobs in the Coahoma County area.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Friday that Connor Industries is expanding into the Magnolia State, bringing 56 jobs and investing $8 million into their new operation.

Connor Industries is known for its custom welded aluminum boats under the trademark name STANLEY, which have been built in Parry Sound, Ontario, Canada since 1982.

Connor Industries’ new location in Clarksdale will enable the company to manufacture and test boats year-round on the Mississippi River.

“We are thrilled to create new economic opportunity for the citizens of Coahoma County and the entire northwest Delta region,” said Bill Connor, founder and CEO of the company. “We are grateful to all those in local, state and the federal U.S. government who have helped in the recruitment and funding of infrastructure necessary for Connor Industries to expand into Coahoma County, Mississippi. We are excited for the growth opportunities for our company represented by this expansion.”

MDA said the project involves the construction of a new 48,600-square-foot facility to house Connor Industries’ new operations, as well as public infrastructure improvements in north Coahoma County, including the construction of a new road over the Mississippi River levee and a river dock landing.

“Connor Industries’ new location in Coahoma County is another reminder of the incredible variety of resources that our state has to offer. This significant private-sector investment will bring new opportunities to the people of Coahoma County that, in turn, will strengthen the area’s economy through local spending and a stronger tax base,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I welcome Connor Industries to our great state, and I wish the company many years of success in the Mississippi Delta.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site development and infrastructure improvements. Substantive additional support is being provided through grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and Delta Regional Authority.

Connor Industries’ product line includes welded aluminum commercial, luxury and emergency response vessels. The company expects to complete construction next year and plans to fill the 56 jobs shortly after completion.