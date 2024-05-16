Skip to content
Nearly $7 million in Mississippi Main Street revitalization grants going to 19 communities

By: Frank Corder - May 16, 2024

(Photo from Visit Hattiesburg on Facebook)

  • Under the new program, grant funds will be available on a competitive basis each year for eligible projects up to $500,000 per community.

The Mississippi Main Street Revitalization Grant Program Act has been signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves. The program looks to provide funds through the Mississippi Development Authority for downtown revitalization projects in Mississippi’s local Main Street communities.

The authorizing legislation was authored by State Senator Tyler McCaughn (R) in SB 2696.

Each year, the Mississippi Main Street Association will open applications to eligible communities and then present a list of prioritized projects to the Legislature. Grant funds will be available on a competitive basis for eligible projects up to $500,000 per community.

Communities with populations above 10,000 are required to provide a 20 percent local match, and communities with populations less than 10,000 are required to provide a 10 percent local match on the first $100,000 and 20 percent local match on amounts more than $100,000.

To fund the grant program, the Governor also signed SB 3056, which provides funding for 19 projects for a total of $6.972 million this year as well as $500,000 to the Main Street Association for statewide support and operations.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Main Street Association announced the 19 Designated Main Street Communities that will be funded this year. They are:

  • Amory
  • Biloxi
  • Booneville
  • Cleveland
  • Columbus
  • Crystal Springs
  • Greenville
  • Hattiesburg
  • Hernando
  • Moss Point
  • Natchez
  • Nettleton
  • New Albany
  • Pascagoula
  • Ripley
  • Saltillo
  • Senatobia
  • Vicksburg
  • Water Valley

Jim Miller, Mississippi Main Street Association’s Executive Director, said they are grateful for the recognition of the association’s efforts and the confidence of the Mississippi Legislature “by entrusting our organization with this grant program that is unique to our state.”

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
