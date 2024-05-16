Nearly $7 million in Mississippi Main Street revitalization grants going to 19 communities

Under the new program, grant funds will be available on a competitive basis each year for eligible projects up to $500,000 per community.

The Mississippi Main Street Revitalization Grant Program Act has been signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves. The program looks to provide funds through the Mississippi Development Authority for downtown revitalization projects in Mississippi’s local Main Street communities.

The authorizing legislation was authored by State Senator Tyler McCaughn (R) in SB 2696.

Each year, the Mississippi Main Street Association will open applications to eligible communities and then present a list of prioritized projects to the Legislature. Grant funds will be available on a competitive basis for eligible projects up to $500,000 per community.

Communities with populations above 10,000 are required to provide a 20 percent local match, and communities with populations less than 10,000 are required to provide a 10 percent local match on the first $100,000 and 20 percent local match on amounts more than $100,000.

To fund the grant program, the Governor also signed SB 3056, which provides funding for 19 projects for a total of $6.972 million this year as well as $500,000 to the Main Street Association for statewide support and operations.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Main Street Association announced the 19 Designated Main Street Communities that will be funded this year. They are:

Amory

Biloxi

Booneville

Cleveland

Columbus

Crystal Springs

Greenville

Hattiesburg

Hernando

Moss Point

Natchez

Nettleton

New Albany

Pascagoula

Ripley

Saltillo

Senatobia

Vicksburg

Water Valley

Jim Miller, Mississippi Main Street Association’s Executive Director, said they are grateful for the recognition of the association’s efforts and the confidence of the Mississippi Legislature “by entrusting our organization with this grant program that is unique to our state.”