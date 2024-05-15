Magnolia Mornings: May 15, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Portion of Deer Island up for sale

(Photo from WLOX report)

WLOX reports that a small portion of Deer Island is for sale for $3.5 million. The island sits just offshore from Highway 90 in Biloxi.

“Mississippi owns most of the 400-acre island, but an eight-acre section has been privately owned for decades,” WLOX reported. “The island is a wilderness paradise for coast boaters, but developers have long talked about bringing resorts or condos to the property.”

As WLOX notes, through the years, many projects have come and gone. One of the biggest hurdles is the lack of infrastructure on the island.

2. Jackson gang problem said to be growing

A report from WAPT says Jackson has a gang problem and it’s growing.

“Images spray-painted around Jackson are calling cards for Vice Lords, Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, Simon City Royals and Black P. Stone. Jackson Police Department sources said the metro area has one of the largest concentrations of Vice Lord members in the nation,” WAPT reported, adding, “Federal authorities say they are keenly aware of gang activity in Jackson and in Mississippi. They have several task forces within the FBI looking specifically at violent crime and gang activity.”

Federal, state and local law enforcement are targeting these groups.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Biden’s terms for debating Trump: No audience, in a TV studio, no RFK Jr.

The New York Times is reporting that a letter obtained by the outlet says President Joe Biden is willing to debate former President Donald Trump at least twice before the election, and as early as June — but his campaign is rejecting the nonpartisan organization that has managed presidential debates since 1988.

“Mr. Biden and his top aides want the debates to start much sooner than the dates proposed by the Commission on Presidential Debates, so voters can see the two candidates side by side well before early voting begins in September. They want the debate to occur inside a TV studio, with microphones that automatically cut off when a speaker’s time limit elapses. And they want it to be just the two candidates and the moderator — without the raucous in-person audiences that Mr. Trump feeds on and without the participation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or other independent or third-party candidates,” NYT reported.

NYT also reported that “the letter, signed by Mr. Biden’s campaign chair, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, and addressed to the Commission on Presidential Debates, notifies the group that Mr. Biden will not be participating in the three general-election debates sponsored by the commission, which are scheduled for Sept. 16, Oct. 1 and Oct. 9.”

2. Hamas attacking more aggressively

Hamas’ shift to guerrilla tactics raises concerns for Israel and the region, reports the Wall Street Journal.

“The U.S.-designated terrorist group is using its network of tunnels, small cells of fighters and broad social influence to not only survive but to harry Israeli forces. Hamas is attacking more aggressively, firing more antitank weapons at soldiers sheltering in houses and at Israeli military vehicles daily, said an Israeli reservist from the 98th commando division currently fighting in Jabalia,” WSJ reports.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Southern Miss tops Ole Miss in midweek baseball action

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

No. 25 Southern Miss (35-17) rallied to defeat Ole Miss (27-25) 7-4 Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.

Down 4-1 heading into the bottom of the 5th, the Golden Eagles tacked on 3 runs in each of the 5th and 6th innings and held on for the win.

The win for USM snapped a five-game losing streak to the Rebels.

Southern Miss hosts their final series of the regular season starting Thursday against Texas State, while Ole Miss will end their regular season with a series at LSU.

2. Powell leads Miss. State past North Alabama

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State (34-18) earned their 34th win of the season with an 8-4 victory over North Alabama on Tuesday night at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

State’s Joe Powell had three home runs and drove in six runs. He is the first player since March 11, 2023, to hit three homers in a game.

The Bulldogs will host Missouri in their final regular season series starting on Thursday.

Markets & Business

1. Red Lobster shuttering locations, one in Mississippi

More than 50 Red Lobster locations abruptly closed on Tuesday, with liquidation firm TagEx Brands listing the locations up for auction on their website.

In Mississippi, only one locations was listed – D’Iberville.

“These auctions are WINNER TAKES ALL – meaning, each winner will receive the ENTIRE contents of the Red Lobster location they bid on. Auctions are live and will end periodically on Thursday, May 16, 2024,” TagEx shared.

However, according to Forbes, the damage could go even further as Restaurant Business magazine found at least 99 restaurants on Red Lobster’s website that were listed as closed on Tuesday, adding up to some 15% of the chain’s more than 600 locations.

The company is reportedly considering bankruptcy.

2. Port of Pascagoula rebrands

After one year as Port Director, Bo Ethridge is announcing a new direction and vision for “Port Pascagoula” through rebranding and business recruitment. Port Pascagoula’s Board of Commissioners met today to discuss plans for the Port’s new name, logo, and vision for the future.

“Port Pascagoula is well positioned for future growth and with this rebranding, our goal is for our new look to mirror the kind of progress we are making in the industry,” Port Director Bo Ethridge said. “Not many people know the economic impact Port Pascagoula has in Mississippi, and we are ready to start telling that story.”

Port Pascagoula is currently ranked in the top 27 of 150 ports across the country in total gross tonnage (30 million), and Ethridge sees that number continuing to grow as new companies look to do business with Port Pascagoula.

“In the coming months, we will be able to make more announcements about upcoming projects, welcoming new businesses, and other exciting opportunities for the Port to grow its operations,” Ethridge said. “We have a great team in place and are ready to put Port Pascagoula on the map.”