Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Governor Reeves requests FEMA...

Governor Reeves requests FEMA individual assistance for April storms

By: Frank Corder - May 10, 2024

(Photo from MEMA)

  • FEMA numbers show nearly 200 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage throughout six counties along with two deaths.

Severe weather hit the Magnolia State this week, resulting in temporary power outages and damage in various parts of the state.

It followed another round of storms in April where Mississippians saw flooding, straight-line winds, and tornadoes. Those April storms, which occurred between April 8-11, have prompted Governor Tate Reeves to request Individual Assistance from FEMA for the six most impacted counties.

“The state of Mississippi has been working with local and federal partners to assess the damage from these storms,” said Governor Reeves in a statement on Friday. “This disaster declaration request will help Mississippians restore, rebuild, and recover.”

The counties where assistance is being sought include Hancock, Hinds, Humphreys, Madison, Neshoba, and Scott. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the state saw 13 tornadoes and two deaths.

FEMA numbers show nearly 200 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage throughout the six counties.

If individual assistance is approved to residents in those six counties, MEMA notes that the aid could include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
May 8, 2024

Presley launches new PAC to advance Democratic candidates, causes
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
May 8, 2024

Mike Hurst tapped to be next Mississippi Republican Party chairman
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
May 7, 2024

Congressman Ezell, pro-Palestinian protesters share tense exchange on Capitol Hill
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
May 10, 2024

Beyond Medicaid: Healthcare reforms weighed in Mississippi during the 2024 session