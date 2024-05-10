Governor Reeves requests FEMA individual assistance for April storms

FEMA numbers show nearly 200 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage throughout six counties along with two deaths.

Severe weather hit the Magnolia State this week, resulting in temporary power outages and damage in various parts of the state.

It followed another round of storms in April where Mississippians saw flooding, straight-line winds, and tornadoes. Those April storms, which occurred between April 8-11, have prompted Governor Tate Reeves to request Individual Assistance from FEMA for the six most impacted counties.

“The state of Mississippi has been working with local and federal partners to assess the damage from these storms,” said Governor Reeves in a statement on Friday. “This disaster declaration request will help Mississippians restore, rebuild, and recover.”

The counties where assistance is being sought include Hancock, Hinds, Humphreys, Madison, Neshoba, and Scott. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the state saw 13 tornadoes and two deaths.

FEMA numbers show nearly 200 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage throughout the six counties.

If individual assistance is approved to residents in those six counties, MEMA notes that the aid could include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.