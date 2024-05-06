Magnolia Mornings: May 6, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Children fishing in Rankin County lake pull up human leg

Some children fishing at a lake in Rankin County snagged a grizzly catch — a human leg. The boys immediately called law enforcement. Flowood Police Chief Eric Zetterholm told reporters at WLBT that the leg was almost completely decomposed, signaling that it had been under water for some time. He said the Medical Examiners office would attempt to identify the body using DNA testing on the remains.

2. Unemployment rates continue to decline, but some Mississippi counties lag behind

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Mississippi’s latest unemployment rate at just 3 percent, an all-time low since reporting of the statistic began. Still some counties in the state continue to lag behind. The highest unemployment rates in Mississippi can be found in Jefferson (8.3 percent), Claiborne (6.2 percent), Humphreys (6.1 percent), Issaquena (5.3 percent), and Sharkey (5.1 percent) counties.

The unemployment statistic does not include people who have stopped looking for a job. That population is accounted for in what is known as the labor force participation rate. At just over 53 percent, Mississippi has one of the worst labor force participation rates in the country.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Peace talks break down, Israel prepares for offensive in Rafah

The Israeli military has advised Palestinians sheltering in portions of Rafah, Gaza to evacuate to a designated zone. Peace talks between Israel and Hamas broke down over the weekend and the Israeli military is now preparing an offensive in the southern Gazan city. Rafah is the only city in Gaza that to date has not been subjected to an Israeli ground offensive.

The current conflict began when Hamas militants invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, targeting civilians. 1,163 were killed in the attack and more than 250 were taken hostage. There have been widespread reports of sexual assaults and other brutalities during the incursion. Israeli retaliation for the attacks was swift and severe. Palestinian authorities have reported more than 34,000 casualties in Gaza.

2. Vote to remove Speaker Mike Johnson could occur this week

Seven months after a small contingent of House Republicans, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fl.), forced then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy out, his replacement, Mike Johnson (La.), faces another ouster attempt. Bothered by Johnson’s budget negotiations, his deal with House Democrats to send foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel, and his tiebreaking vote on FISA rules that allow surveillance of U.S. citizens, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) filed a motion to vacate the speakership.

Greene has said she will force the matter to the floor House, possibly as soon as this week. It is anticipated the effort will be unsuccessful, but with a very small Republican majority, Johnson’s fate as Speaker likely hangs on whether House Democrats are willing to provide an assist. Johnson has, in the past, also drawn the support of presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Rank and file House Republicans have expressed fatigue over the manuevering of Greene’s contingent. “We have to understand, this is not a junior high school reality television show,” said Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R., Wis.). Rep. Marc Molinaro (R., N.Y.) said lawmakers shouldn’t be “wasting one ounce of time talking about the theatrics.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Mystic Dan takes the Derby

The Kentucky Derby provided an exhilarating photo finish Saturday afternoon. Fierceness came into the Derby as the odds-on favorite, but as the camera snapped at the close of the 150th Kentucky Derby, it was Mystik Dan who emerged the winner, edging Sierra Leone and Forever Young by a nose. Mystik Dan’s odds of winning were 18-1 heading into the race. Trainer Kenny McPeek won both the Derby and the Kentucy Oaks, making him the first trainer to do so since 1952.

2. College Baseball Around the ‘Sip

No. 16 Mississippi State dropped the Sunday series finale against No. 23 Alabama, but won 2 of 3 on the weekend. The Bulldogs move to 32-16 on the season, with a 14-10 conference record. Ole Miss won its first SEC road series since 2022 over the weekend, taking 2 of 3 from Auburn. The Rebels scored the go ahead run in the top of the ninth on Sunday to take the series. The Rebels are 25-22 on the season, with a 9-15 conference record. Southern Miss swept Coastal Carolina over the weekend, winning 6-5 in the series finale. The Golden Eagles improved to 31-17 on the season; 15-9 in conference play.