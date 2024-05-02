Magnolia Mornings: May 2, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. “Signing Day” hosted by Ingalls for 25 high school students

Ingalls Shipbuilding hosted a “signing day” for the 2024 graduates of its Shipbuilder Academy on May 1, 2024, where 25 high school students were offered full-time positions at Ingalls. Each student received and signed a contingent offer of employment highlighting their new position at the shipyard. (Photo from Ingalls)

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula hosted a “signing day” for the 2024 graduates of its Shipbuilder Academy at the shipyard on Wednesday. This year, 25 high school students were offered full-time positions at Ingalls, where they will begin their shipbuilding career following the completion of their education.

During the signing ceremony, among parents and special guests, the high school seniors were honored much like high school athletes announcing an intended college. Each student received and signed a contingent offer of employment highlighting their new position at the shipyard. Upon their high school graduation, these students will join the Ingalls workforce.

Christopher Powe, a student at Pascagoula High School, reflected on his journey through the ISA program stating, “I have already learned so much, and I’m excited to get to work once I receive my diploma. I have heard good things about Ingalls and the possibilities to be successful straight out of high school, and I knew I couldn’t pass up this chance with ISA.” Powe received a job offer to join the team as a machinist helper apprentice.

2. Healthy Aging Summit being held Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health is partnering with the Mississippi Public Health Association and the AARP state chapter in hosting Mississippi’s 2nd Annual Healthy Aging Summit on Thursday, May 2 at the Embassy Suites in Ridgeland.

The annual summit connects health professionals, caregivers, policy makers and seniors in helping build age-friendly communities.

Dr. Dan Edney, MSDH State Health Officer, will deliver a keynote on “Mississippi’s Health Status Scorecard.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Biden Administration reviewing proposals to bring Palestinian refugees to U.S.

(Photo from the White House)

The Biden Administration has been considering plans to take in Palestinian refugees, bringing them into the U.S.

“Senior officials across several federal U.S. agencies have discussed in recent weeks the details of potential options to accept Palestinians from Gaza who have immediate family members who are American citizens or permanent U.S. residents, according to internal federal documents reported by CBS News,” FoxNews reported. “One proposal involves using the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program to bring Palestinians with U.S. connections who have escaped Gaza and entered neighboring Egypt.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that they “are constantly evaluating policy proposals to further support Palestinians who are family members of American citizens and may want to come to the United States.”

2. New York Mayor says outside agitators are radicalizing young people

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

As reported by Newsmax, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Wednesday that “outside agitators” involved in the pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University are attempting “to radicalize young people” across the country.

“Adams said on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ on Wednesday that he was informed of ‘the extent of the outside agitators’ in a letter from the university requesting police support,” Newsmax reported. “He said that an intelligence division confirmed that one ‘individual’s husband was arrested for and convicted for terrorism on a federal level.'”

“These were professionals,” Adams said, adding, “There are people who are harmful and trying to radicalize our children, and we cannot ignore these outside influences. I don’t know if they’re international … but there’s an attempt to radicalize young people in this country.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Miss. State tops Ole Miss in Governor’s Cup matchup

(Photo from HailStateBB on X)

Mississippi State topped Ole Miss in the Governor’s Cup game 5-1 on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The Bulldogs have now won 11 of the 16 Governor’s Cup games and won the last two.

Mississippi State, ranked No. 16, moves to 30-15 on the season while the Rebels fell to 23-21. State will play Alabama this weekend as Ole Miss faces Auburn.

2. USM announces $35 million Reed Green renovation

Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain on Wednesday announced a $35 million project intended to modernize and enhance the fan and student-athlete experience at Reed Green Coliseum, the home of USM basketball since 1965.

The project includes:

New north entrance with lobby, ticketing and arena offices

Practice facility for men’s and women’s basketball

Addition of 200 premium-loge style seats at the top of the bowl

Addition of 625 sideline premium seats

New arena club level with drink rails and casual seating

Updated concessions and restrooms

ADA accessibility improvements

“We are excited about these significant upgrades to Reed Green Coliseum,” said University President Dr. Joseph S. Paul. “These upgrades will help our basketball programs reach even greater heights while also making the facility a premier asset for our community – for entertainment events, area school events and more. We are indebted to Mayor Barker and the City’s leadership team for helping to make this possible.”

Markets & Business

1. Geartek expanding operations in Alcorn County

Hydraulic gear pump and motor manufacturer Geartek is expanding its operations in Corinth, according to the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA). The project is a $3.8 million investment that will create two new jobs.

A division of Hydraulic Analysis, Inc., Geartek’s products are used in a variety of industries, including forestry, energy, site clearing and mining.

MDA said the company has long-established local ties to Corinth and is expanding its existing manufacturing facility by approximately 8,500 square feet to accommodate new manufacturing equipment for added production capacity.

MDA notes that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Additional support is being provided by Alcorn County and the city of Corinth.

2. Fed holds rates steady sending stock futures higher

Stock futures rose Thursday morning after the Fed decided to hold rates steady, reports CNBC.

“In the closely-watched press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell essentially ruled out an interest rate hike as the central bank’s next move, despite few recent signs of easing inflation,” CNNC reported. “All three major stock indexes leapt by more than 1% at their highs of the day, but they cooled considerably by the close of Wednesday’s bumpy session. The Dow finished about 0.2% higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both closed the session lower by roughly 0.3%.”

Investors will watch Thursday for economic data on weekly jobless claims, first-quarter worker productivity and unit labor cost, CNBC notes.