Magnolia Mornings: April 30, 2024

In Mississippi

1. DNC denies former Mississippi Democratic Party chairman’s appeal

Tyree Irving

According to a release from the Mississippi Democratic Party, the DNC Credentials Committee has denied former Party chairman Tyree Irving’s appeal to return to the office.

Irving was ousted from the party chairmanship in July 2023 when the members called a meeting and elected State Representative Cheikh Taylor instead.

In addition to filing the challenge with the national party, Irving is also suing the party in Hinds County Chancery Court in connection with his removal. That lawsuit is still pending.

In a statement from the party, Chairman Taylor said the DNC ruling puts the matter behind them as they get “serious about turning this state purple.”

2. Closed Jackson elementary schools to be demolished

As reported by WLBT, the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees voted to demolish three closed elementary schools – Baker, French and Woodville Heights – on the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene.

“A date for the demolition has not been set, according to Jackson Public Schools’ website. The district chose to tear down the buildings after the district’s Facilities Repurposing Advisory Committee cited a lack of interest from potential buyers,” WLBT reported.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Anti-Israel protestors at Columbia break in, occupy building

(Photo from Jessica Schwalb video on X)

According to Fox News, “hours after Columbia University began suspending students who did not abandon their anti-Israel encampment in the heart of campus, the agitators dialed up their demonstration by taking over an academic building.”

“Early Tuesday morning, hundreds of anti-Israel protesters at Columbia’s Manhattan campus took over Hamilton Hall, an academic building used by the dean and other senior offices,” Fox News reported. “The unruly group gained access shortly before 1 a.m. and then began ‘moving metal gates to barricade the doors, blocking entrances with wooden tables and chairs, and zip-tying doors shut,’ according to the student newspaper Columbia Spectator.”

As Fox News notes, the university set a deadline of 2 p.m. on Monday for students to gather their belongings and leave their encampment of around 120 tents or face suspension.

2. DeSantis backs Trump

(AP Photo/File)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former presidential candidate, met with former President Donald Trump over the weekend. The two emerged with DeSantis endorsing Trump in his third White House bid.

Trump posted on TruthSocial that he was “very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support” of DeSantis.

Sports & Entertainment

1. PRCC wins third MACCC baseball title in four seasons

(Photo from PRCC Athletics)

Pearl River baseball won their third MACCC title in the last four seasons over the weekend.

The Wildcats have had a huge season, with a 29-game winning streak and the program’s sixth conference championship. PRCC’s 46 wins this year ties the program record for wins in a season.

The Wildcats (46-8 overall; 25-3 MACCC) now host the 2024 Region 23 Tournament May 13-17 at Dub Herring Park.

2. JSU AD honored with leadership award

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Jackson State University’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson received the 2024 Young, Gifted & Empowered Leader of the Year Award on Sunday.

The YG&E event, in its 9th year, celebrates young-African Americans from Mississippi and the south who are positively affecting change at local, national, and global levels.

Markets & Business

1. Fed looks to hold rate steady

Jerome Powell, Fed Chairman

The Wall Street Journal reports that Federal Reserve officials “will hold their benchmark federal-funds rate steady at its highest level in more than two decades, around 5.3%, at their two-day policy meeting that begins Tuesday.”

“In March, Powell held out the prospect that strong price pressures in January had been a bump on the road to lower inflation,” WSJ reported. “Firm readings for February and March (even if not quite as hot as January) punctured that optimism. They raise the prospect that inflation might settle out closer to 3%. The Fed targets 2% inflation over time.”

2. Walmart unveils new grocery brand

Walmart is debuting a new grocery brand aimed at retaining the shoppers it has attracted during a period of high inflation, reports CNBC.

“On Tuesday, the big-box retailer said it will roll out a private label called BetterGoods, a line of more trend-and chef-driven foods. Most items will be priced at less than $5,” CNBC reported. “Walmart is already the country’s largest grocer by revenue. Nearly 60% of the company’s sales in the U.S. came from its grocery business in the most recent fiscal year.”