Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
The show will go on: Lawmakers revive...

The show will go on: Lawmakers revive budget bills

By: Sarah Ulmer - April 29, 2024

  • A suspension resolution will extend the session on paper to allow lawmakers to revive appropriations bills and set a budget for FY2025.

The Mississippi House of Representatives filed a suspension resolution on Monday to extend the 2024 legislative session and change deadlines, allowing lawmakers to revive all budget bills that died over the weekend.

Representatives passed the resolution to extend the deadlines for appropriations and finance bills that were in conference, ultimately extending session on paper until May 14. The resolution then went over to the Senate where it was also approved.

Procedural rules require five days be left on the legislative calendar when appropriations bills are filed. After many of those bills died on Saturday, lawmakers were forced to file a suspension resolution to rectify the problem and suspend the session on paper.  

State Senator Briggs Hopson (R), chair of the Appropriations Committee in the Senate, told reporters after passage of the resolution that he anticipated beginning to take up the money bills first thing Tuesday morning.

“We are close. We have one or two small issues we have to iron out but most of the things we’ve got resolved,” said Hopson.

Hopson did not indicate what the dollar amount would be for the new fiscal year budget, only saying it was about $7 billion.  

The resolution will not impact any other bills. Lawmakers currently face an 8:00 p.m. deadline for conference reports on the remaining general bills left on the calendar. Any bills not filed by that time will die. This could include the Medicaid expansion legislation, as no news of a compromise has been announced by either the House or Senate conferees.

Initial reports indicated disagreements regarding the total budget amount between House and Senate Appropriations conferees. The FY2025 budget estimate number was adopted at $7.6 billion earlier this year.

Members said appropriations reports will be available to be signed Monday night. After conference reports are signed, they will be taken up in each chamber.

Senator Hopson also commented on the breakdown Saturday between the chambers that caused the bills to die, telling the press that the Senate was prepared to file placeholder bills, or “dummy bills,” by the Saturday deadline. This is a common procedure lawmakers utilize during the budget process when negotiations are ongoing. However, Hopson said the House came to the conference report signing with numbers in their budget bills.

Senator Hopson indicated at that time Senators were not prepared to approve any official budget numbers, given that big ticket items like Medicaid remained unresolved. He said he still anticipates a few dummy bills to be filed, but that official numbers could be placed in those bills on Tuesday.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Sarah Ulmer
Sarah is a Mississippi native, born and raised in Madison. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she studied Communications, with an emphasis in Broadcasting and Journalism. Sarah’s experience spans multiple mediums, including extensive videography with both at home and overseas, broadcasting daily news, and hosting a live radio show. In 2017, Sarah became a member of the Capitol Press Corp in Mississippi and has faithfully covered the decisions being made by leaders on some of the most important issues facing our state. Email Sarah: sarah@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
April 26, 2024

Senate passes PERS legislation, changing the rate increase set for July
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
April 26, 2024

Senate signs two Medicaid expansion conference report proposals
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
April 25, 2024

Mississippi legislation seeks to protect children, teens from online predators
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
April 29, 2024

Lawmakers agree to expand list of those notified ahead of parole hearings