Bailey named director of NASA’s Stennis Space Center

NASA’s Stennis Space Center located in Hancock County houses more than 50 resident tenants with a combined workforce of over 5,200.

John Bailey has been named the director of NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi, effective immediately.

Bailey had been serving as acting director role since January.

In a statement announcing Bailey’s appointment, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he was confident Bailey will lead the nation’s largest and premier propulsion test site to even greater success.

“John will build on his nearly 35 years of federal service to lead our talented workforce at Stennis,” said Nelson. “So much of NASA runs through Stennis. It is where we hone new and exciting capabilities in aerospace, technology, and deep space exploration.”

During his career, Bailey has served in the U.S. Air Force and NASA. He joined the NASA Stennis team in 1999 and subsequently served in a variety of roles. He was named NASA Stennis associate director in 2018 and selected as the center’s deputy director in 2021.

Stennis is also expanding, becoming an aerospace and technology hub with intelligent and autonomous systems needed for deep space exploration in development.

“This is an exciting time for NASA Stennis, and I am deeply honored to lead its great family of employees who make up this amazing workforce,” Bailey said in the announcement.