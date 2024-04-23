Magnolia Mornings: April 23, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. MUW launches Women’s College

(Photo: MUW.edu)

The Board of Trustees of Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) has formally approved the creation of a new Women’s College at Mississippi University for Women. The college says the move will strengthen and advance the university’s historic emphasis on academic and leadership development for women.

“I am pleased that we are able to honor our founding and our continued mission with the establishment of the Women’s College,” said University President Nora Miller.

The university will offer scholarships to students to become 1884 Scholars and 1884 Fellows in the college. The designation “1884” was selected in honor of the year the university was founded as the first public college for women in the United States.

Upon completion of the college curriculum, 1884 Scholars and Fellows will receive special recognition at their commencement ceremony and on their academic transcript.

2. M-Braves hosting Miranda Lambert in July

The Mississippi Braves announced on Monday that they will host three-time GRAMMY Award winner Miranda Lambert on Friday, July 26, at Trustmark Park for the first time as part of “Music on the Diamond,” a one-of-a-kind concert series from Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), owner of the Mississippi Braves. The series features artists performing against the backdrop of iconic Minor League ballparks, like Trustmark Park, across the country.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 26, at 10:00 am CT, with exclusive presales starting Tuesday, April 23. Tickets will be available HERE at mississippibraves.com, at the Trustmark Park box office, or at any Ticketmaster outlet.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses grow

As the New York Times reports, less than a week after the arrests of more than 100 protesters at Columbia, administrators at some of the country’s most influential universities were struggling, and largely failing, to calm campuses torn by the conflict in Gaza and Israel.

“At New York University, the police swept in to arrest protesting students on Monday night, ending a standoff with the school’s administration. At Yale, the police placed protesters’ wrists into zip ties on Monday morning and escorted them onto campus shuttles to receive summonses for trespassing,” NYT reported. “Columbia kept its classroom doors closed on Monday, moving lectures online and urging students to stay home. Harvard Yard was shut to the public. Nearby, at campuses like Tufts and Emerson, administrators weighed how to handle encampments that looked much like the one that the police dismantled at Columbia last week — which protesters quickly resurrected. And on the West Coast, a new encampment bubbled at the University of California, Berkeley.”

2. Biden to speak in Florida ahead of state’s six-week abortion ban

As the Washington Post reports, President Biden is heading to Tampa on Tuesday to give a speech on abortion rights, days before the state’s six-week ban takes effect.

“It’s Biden’s latest effort to blame former president Donald Trump for the erosion of reproductive freedom and another sign that the Biden campaign is eyeing Florida, a state that Democrats last carried in a presidential race in 2012,” WP reported.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Shuckers sitting atop of Southern League South

(Photo: Joshua Sumrall, Biloxi Shuckers)

The Biloxi Shuckers won five of six in a series over Chattanooga for their second series win of the season. The game six loss snapped an eight-game win streak.

The Shuckers are now 10-5 early in the season and currently sit atop the Southern League South division.

Biloxi will begin a 12-game road trip, starting with a six-game set against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday night.

2. Hardy coming to Mississippi State

First, Ole Miss hosted Morgan Wallen. Now, Mississippi State is getting in on the country music action.

The university has announced that Hardy and the QUIT!! tour are coming to Starkville and will perform at Dudy Noble Field on September 12 with special guests Randy Houser and Travis Denning.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets will be on sale for the general public on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at HailState.com/tickets.

Markets & Business

Markets await Tesla earnings report

The Wall Street Journal reports that Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker, is set to report earnings after the market closes Tuesday.

“Investors will keep a close listen to the conference call, especially any clues CEO Elon Musk gives on his commitment to the Model 2 affordable car project,” WSJ reported. “The electric-vehicle maker has projected slower growth this year in the face of intensifying competition from Chinese automakers, as well as a broader slowdown in EV sales growth. Tesla has cut prices in China and the U.S., and is planning layoffs.”

WSJ also notes that Tesla is expected to report its first year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue in almost four years and a nearly 40% decline in income from operations.