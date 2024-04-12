Magnolia Mornings: April 12, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Entergy still working to restore power to over 18,000

(Photo from Entergy MS)

Following the severe weather that moved through Mississippi this week, Entergy Mississippi has crews working to restore power to the hardest hit areas.

On Thursday at 8pm, the company shared that 18,107 customers in their service area remain without power. A workforce of more than 1,400 are on hand to restore power to approximately 49,700 customers through this storm event.

Assessments continue to find damage to Entergy’s equipment, showing 189 poles, 702 spans of downed wire (approximately 36 miles), 45 transformers and 72 crossarms.

According to Entergy, many customers would see power restoration Thursday evening but due to the severity of damages and the widespread impact, some customers in the areas of Natchez, McComb, Hazlehurst, Clinton, Jackson, Hinds County, Madison, Vicksburg, Carthage, Grenada, Charleston, Carmack and Enid may carry over into Friday evening. There could be some isolated cases that carry over into Saturday. These estimates are subject to change as damage assessment continues.

2. Ingalls delivers McCool to Navy

(Photo from Ingalls Shipbuilding)

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula delivered the amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) to the U.S. Navy on Thursday.

Richard M. McCool Jr. is the 13th San Antonio-class ship delivered by Ingalls and is the final Flight I transition ship before Ingalls moves into production of the LPD Flight II line.

Ingalls has two Flight II LPDs under construction including Harrisburg (LPD 30) and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). In March 2023, Ingalls was awarded a modification to the contract for the procurement of the detail design and construction of Philadelphia (LPD 32), the 16th ship in the San Antonio class and the third LPD Flight II.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump, Johnson to make public appearance together in Florida

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, March 5, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The New York Times is reporting that former President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson are set to meet in Florida at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Friday.

Johnson said there will be a “major announcement on election integrity.”

“The two men had been planning to get together for a political meeting, but Mr. Johnson’s team suggested a joint public appearance on a topic Mr. Trump cares deeply about, according to two people familiar with the planning,” NYT reports, adding, “It will afford Mr. Johnson the opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with Mr. Trump at a precarious moment in his speakership, as he works to corral a minuscule and deeply divided majority around a legislative agenda many of them oppose — all while facing the threat of an ouster from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Georgia Republican and ride-or-die Trump ally.”

2. Alabama approves alternative teacher prep program

Alabama’s Board of Education has approved the state’s first non-college-based alternative teacher preparation program, a move the schools chief said could help with the state’s teacher shortage, reports AL.com.

“They’re targeting people who already have a college degree, who are in some way dissatisfied with their current work situation or pathway and want to become a teacher,” State Superintendent Eric Mackey said of iteach, the newly-approved program, AL reported.

AL notes that several state laws in recent years have expanded ways that alternative teacher preparation programs can become licensed in the state.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Shuckers drop two to Braves

(Photo from MS Braves)

Thursday night, the Mississippi Braves swept a doubleheader from the Biloxi Shuckers, 4-1 and 1-0 at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves have won three straight games to open the homestand after being swept in their opening series at Pensacola.

The nightcap was an extra-inning walk-off in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The M-Braves are now 3-3 on the year while the Shuckers fell to 2-4. The two have three more games this weekend to finish out the six-game series in Pearl.

2. Caesars Sportsbook app now open at Harrah’s Biloxi

Caesar’s Entertainment has announced that the Caesars Sportsbook Mississippi app is accepting mobile sports bets at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi. Sports fans 21 and older who are interested in wagering on sports via mobile devices can download the Caesars Sportsbook Mississippi app to register and deposit statewide but must be physically present on-property at Harrah’s Gulf Coast to wager.

The company says the launch of the Caesars Sportsbook Mississippi mobile app complements the on-premise Caesars Sportsbook location, which accepted its first bets at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in 2018.

In celebration of the launch, sports fans can expect exciting giveaways and promotions when placing their first bet at Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s Gulf Coast during the first weekend of wagering, along with sign-up and registration help from Team Members.

Markets & Business

1. Mortgage rates at highest levels in five weeks

According to the Associated Press, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate has risen to its highest level in five weeks.

“The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.88% from 6.82% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday,” reported by the AP. “A year ago, the rate averaged 6.27%.”

The AP noted the comments from Hannah Jones, Realtor.com’s senior economic research analyst, who said that mortgage rates will likely continue to hover between that 6.6% and 7% range until inflation shows convincing progress towards the Fed’s target.

2. Oxford-based NICHOLAS AIR back in NIL game with Texas QB

(Photo from NICHOLAS AIR)

Oxford, Mississippi based NICHOLAS AIR made headlines when it signed Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart to a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal, the first of its kind. Now the company is back in the game, signing Texas signal caller Quinn Ewers to a similar deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ewers will collaborate with NICHOLAS AIR on various marketing initiatives, promotional campaigns, and community engagements, and gain access to their jet fleet.

“I’m fired up for my new partnership with NICHOLAS AIR. It is a first-class organization and a perfect match for my travel needs. Their attention to detail and commitment to high-level service for their Members is second to none. Proud to represent their brand,” Ewers is quoted as saying in a statement.

NICHOLAS AIR owns and operates one of the largest fleets of Phenom 100, CJ3+, Phenom 300E, Citation Latitude, Challenger 350, and now Gulfstream G600 aircraft, making them available anywhere in North America with as little as 24 hours’ notice.