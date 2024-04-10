Magnolia Mornings: April 10, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Severe weather expected across Mississippi today

Mississippians are encouraged to stay weather aware on Wednesday as severe weather is expected to push through the entire state.

The most severe weather is likely in the southern part of the state.

Possible tornadic activity and high winds with large hail has been predicted as the storm passes through the Magnolia State.

2. “Goon Squad” to be sentenced on state charges

This combination of photos shows, from top left, former Rankin County sheriff’s deputies Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield appearing at the Rankin County Circuit Court in Brandon, Miss., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The “Goon Squad” is set to face sentencing on state charges on Wednesday, after receiving between 10 and 40 years on federal charges having pled guilty to beating and torturing two men.

The six men will go before Rankin County Circuit Judge Steve Ratcliff to receive their sentencing on the state charges. It is likely that the state sentencing will run concurrently with the federal sentencing.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Biden Administration new water rule could cost communities big

President Joe Biden announces new actions to lower healthcare costs, Friday, July 7, 2023, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

According to the Associated Press, the Biden Administration issued the first national drinking water limit on toxic PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are widespread and long lasting in the environment.

“Health advocates praised the Environmental Protection Agency for not backing away from tough limits the agency proposed last year. But water utilities took issue with the rule, saying treatment systems are expensive to install and that customers will end up paying more for water,” the AP reported.

As the AP notes, “utility groups warn the rules will cost tens of billions of dollars each and fall hardest on small communities with fewer resources.”

2. New Scottish law stirs up controversy over free speech

The Washington Post says a new Scottish law that criminalizes the “stirring up of” hatred against some groups “has triggered a debate far beyond its borders, pitting human rights activists who say it’s needed against a rising tide of harassment and violence against conservative celebrities and politicians who say the law threatens free speech.”

According to WP, “Scotland’s law, enacted last week, makes it an imprisonable offense to incite hatred on the basis of race, religion, transgender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability.”

Opponents of the law say they are concerned that the protections are so broad that they could unfairly criminalize free expression, WP notes.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Southern Miss wins midweek contest over SE Louisiana

(Photo from SouthernMissBSB on X)

Here are the Big 3’s baseball scores from Tuesday’s contests:

Southern Miss downed Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg by a score of 5-1. The Golden Eagles head to Georgia State this weekend.

Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State cancelled their Tuesday matchups due to weather. The two are set to face each other in Oxford this weekend before what Ole Miss is saying is a sold out crowd.

2. Braves beat Shuckers in game one of six-game series in Pearl

The Biloxi Shuckers opened their 2024 season last week, winning 2 of 3 over Montgomery. They are now in Pearl facing the homestanding Mississippi Braves for a six-game series.

On Tuesday, the Braves beat the Shuckers 2-0 in game one of the series.

The M-Braves, in their last season in the Magnolia State, had a rough start last week, losing all three games in their series with Pensacola.

Markets & Business

1. New inflation data dropping Wednesday

New inflation data is expected to be released on Wednesday.

“Economists expect the inflation rate to have increased 3.5% in March compared to the same month a year ago,” ABC News is reporting. “The finding would mark an acceleration from the 3.2% annual inflation rate recorded in February, reversing some of the progress achieved in a two-year inflation fight undertaken by the Fed.”

2. Chevron exits Myanmar

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Chevron has exited Myanmar, “giving up its stake in the country’s largest natural gas project two years after saying it would depart the troubled Southeast Asian nation in the wake of a military coup.”

“A spokesperson for the U.S. energy giant confirmed Tuesday that two of its units had formally withdrawn Chevron’s stakes in the offshore Yadana natural gas project and an associated pipeline company,” WSJ reported, adding, “Yadana, located about 60 kilometers offshore in the Andaman Sea, is Myanmar’s largest natural gas project, and one of the biggest in Southeast Asia. It produced about half of all gas consumed in Myanmar in 2021, according to PTTEP.”