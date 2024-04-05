Mississippi Children’s Museum announces program expansion

The museum is celebrating being named one of the top three Children’s Museums in the country.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum was named the third best children’s museum in the country as part of USA Today’s 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards. Twenty museums were nominated by a panel and voted on by museum supporters and USA Today readers, with the announcement made in February.

With a mission of creating unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence, the Mississippi Children’s Museum features two award-winning museums in Jackson and Meridian, with a collective 100,000 square feet of exhibits and educational programming designed around five primary initiatives: literacy, STEAM, health and nutrition, cultural arts, and Mississippi heritage – all keys to helping children mature into healthy and productive adult learners.

“The Mississippi Children’s Museum is a gift to not only Jackson but the entire state of Mississippi,” says Michael L. Cormack, Jr., Jackson Public Schools Deputy Superintendent. “We are so proud that they are getting the national recognition they deserve.”

The Museum announced an expansion of their educational and workforce development program today, on the heels of the USA Today announcement. The LIFT (which is an acronym for learn, inspire, fulfill, teach) is the museum’s educational arm and focuses on statewide outreach, workforce development, STEAM, and literacy training for teachers as well as providing educational opportunities for students.

“Thousands of visitors benefit from the museum’s innovative exhibitions and features each year, and as this expansion shows, their work is not done,” Cormack adds. “We are proud to have a group so focused on the success and development of the children and educators of our state.”

Susan Garrard, president of the Mississippi Children’s Museum, says she is honored to be named one of the best children’s museums in the country.

“Not only are we dedicated to making sure our museum remains a top tourist destination, but we are expanding our focus on education, outreach, and workforce development. The Mississippi Children’s Museum is an incredible place for children to play, but it is so much more than that,” Garrard said. “We are continuing to grow and invest in the future generations of Mississippians by providing top-of-the-line educational opportunities for students and teachers alike through the LIFT program.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hoseman has expressed his commitment to continue to support the work the museum does “to invest in the children of our state.”

State Rep. Shanda Yates recently hosted representatives from the Mississippi Children’s Museum at the State Capitol.

“You won’t find a group of people who care more about the next generation of Mississippians. They are constantly looking for ways to help our children learn, grow, and develop, which creates a better future for all of us,” Yates said.

The museum expansion will include two new features: The City Lab and The Nest. The City Lab will be the LIFT’s interactive STEAM exhibit gallery used to provide hands-on training in digital technologies and computer science for both educators and students. This gallery will demonstrate how children’s passions and interests can be turned into fulfilling careers that positively and sustainably impact the future of our state. Meanwhile, The Nest will serve as an inspirational educator resource center for current and upcoming educators both from urban and rural school districts, supported by access to high-quality instructional materials through in-person and digital networking. In The Nest, educators will have access to a library of lesson plans, STEAM experiments, and other valuable resources to aid their classroom teaching.

Also expanding will be the museum’s after-school program, which currently serves more than 130 students in Jackson and Meridian. The museum provides a safe and inspirational after-school environment with enriching programs spanning architecture, coding, art, and more.

“Through programs like the LIFT, we are doing more than providing activities for children to do in the here and now – we are setting them up to be successful adults,” says Garrard. “We have a chance to make a lasting impact on the lives of Mississippians for decades to come, and we are excited to begin the next chapter of this important work.”

To learn more about The LIFT, click here.