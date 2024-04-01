Miss. Department of Health marks National Public Health Week

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney, addresses members of the Mississippi Joint Legislative Budget Committee during his budget presentation for the state Department of Health, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The week is aimed at highlighting public health interests that impact individuals across the nation.

This week across the U.S. is National Public Health Week (NPHW). The week is a yearly chance to highlight the importance of public health in communities.

The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) is marking the week by focusing on specific health topics impacting Mississippians. Dr. Dan Edney, State Health Officer, told Magnolia Tribune on Monday that good public health has a positive return on investment on the state.

“Public Health is Public Wealth. The healthier we are as a population will pay dividends in longer life expectancy, overall quality of life and a thriving economy through the health of our workers,” Dr. Edney said.

He said the Mississippi State Department of Health touches every Mississippian, and its visitors, every day.

“From regulating and testing water systems to ensure you have safe, clean drinking water, to making sure your milk meets safe standards, to inspecting and certifying daycares, nursing homes, hospitals, and restaurants, to helping folks enjoy time outdoors free from mosquitoes and domestic wastewater,” Edney said. “Investing in public health will produce an incredible return on investment for our state as whole.”

Each day this week, MSDH will focus on specific public health topics that impact Mississippians in their messaging:

Monday: Announcement of Public Health Week

Tuesday: Preventative Health and Health Equity

Wednesday: Maternal and Infant Health

Thursday: Regulatory Services; Environmental Health, Licensure and Certification

Friday: Communicable Disease Prevention

Saturday: Emergency Services, Disaster Response and Planning

Sunday: County Health Departments – Health services

Mississippi has 82 counties with 86 county health departments across the state that offer services such as blood pressure checks, breast and cervical cancer screenings, family planning resources, pregnancy care, dental and oral care for children, immunizations, and assistance for victims of domestic violence.

National Public Health Week recognizes the contributions of public health professionals while opening the discussion for how to improve health and well-being of individuals across the country.

Outside of doctors and nurses, public health workers include community health workers, health educators, first responders, epidemiologists, inspectors, lab professionals, scientists, and researchers.

The week has been celebrated during the first week of April for over 25 years. The American Public Health Association leads the awareness campaign for NPHW.