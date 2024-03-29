What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in April 2024

Spring in Mississippi brings food, music, sports and more. See where you need to be this April.

Spring is in the air! Along with the blooming flowers and emerging locusts, there are a multitude of spring events around the state. Get out of the house and enjoy music, food, sports and art all around the state.

Township Jazz Festival – Ridgeland, April 6, 2024

For the seventeenth year, a day of jazz will be presented at The Township on Highland Colony Parkway.

The day begins at 11am with jazz bands from Madison Central High School, Murrah High School and Jackson State University. Raphael Semmes’ band with special guest Rhonda Richmond is up next, followed by local favorites, The Vamps.

The headliners this year are Antonia Bennett (daughter of Tony Bennett) with Jason Marsalis and the Donald Harrison Quartet. The day ends with the Southern Komfort Brass Band.

The event is free to the public.

Catfish in the Alley – Columbus, April 5-6, 2024

Visit the Catfish in the Alley Festival in Columbus for a weekend of blues music, food, and local artists. You’ll be able to enjoy the blues, barbecue, and more on the lawn of the Tennessee Williams home.

Blind Mississippi Morris will perform on Friday, April 5th, and Terry “Big T” Williams will perform all day on Saturday, April 6th.

For more information, visit the Visit Columbus Facebook page.

Harlem Globetrotters – Southaven, April 13, 2024

The timeless, mind-blowing basketball skill performance meets family fun when the Harlem Globetrotters hit the Landers Center in Southaven on Saturday, April 13th, as part of their 2024 World Tour. Twists, turns, dribbles, and dunks will keep your family entertained.

There will be fun for everyone during pre-game, during the game, and post-game engagement opportunities.

For more information, visit the Landers Center website.

En Plein Air – Laurel, April 18-20, 2024

Come and see artists from around the country create their original art pieces in Downtown Laurel!

En Plein Air is an outreach event supporting the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, raising funds to help local survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and stalking.

In addition to raising funds and awareness, the Downtown Laurel Block Party celebrates 40 years of service by DAFS! The Block Party will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 19.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Travis Tritt – Brandon Amphitheater, April 27, 2024

If you have the Best Intentions and wish to stay out of T-R-O-U-B-L-E, head to the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, April 27th, at 7 p.m. to see Travis Tritt live in concert.

Take It Easy while you listen to some of the greatest hits Tritt has ever performed in a show that will leave you feeling Ten Feet Tall and Bulletproof.

If you’re tired of the puns, see That Long-Haired Country Boy for yourself. Click here to find out more.

Providence Cup & American FITASC Grand Prix Tournament – Jackson, April 30, 2024 to May 5, 2024

The sixth annual Providence Cup & American FITASC Grand Prix will occur at Providence Hill. Providence Hill is at 2400 Carsley Road in Jackson and is in the beautiful Mississippi countryside.

Over 300 participants are expected across two main events at this year’s tournament. The 200 Target American FITASC Grand Prix runs from April 30 to May 5, and the 200 Target Providence Cup takes place from May 4 to 5 and includes eight additional events.

Payouts for the event include $2,500 and $1,000 for Highest Overall and $1,500 and $750 for Runner-Ups.

Register online at the Providence Hill website.