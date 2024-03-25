Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
State Rep. Jackson indicted for...

State Rep. Jackson indicted for possession of stolen property

By: Sarah Ulmer - March 25, 2024

Mississippi Capitol (Photo: Sarah Ulmer/Magnolia Tribune)

  • The freshman lawmaker was indicted on charges of receiving and possession of stolen property.

State Representative Keith Jackson (D), who represents House District 45, was indicted by a Kemper County Grand Jury in a case involving stolen property.

State Rep. Keith Jackson

Jackson, a first-term lawmaker elected last year, and two other individuals in the indictment were accused of having possession of stolen property – a stolen log trailer – that was being used for Jackson’s business.

The two other individuals accused in the case are William Tate and Frederick Young.

According to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson turned himself in around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25. He is charged with a felony crime of receiving stolen property valued more than $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Reports citing Sheriff James Moore said Jackson told law enforcement he was working for Young when Young indicated he wanted to sell the trailer. Jackson then arranged for Young to meet with Tate to purchase the trailer.

Rep. Jackson was elected to the Mississippi Legislature in 2023. The Democratic freshman represents parts of Kemper, Lauderdale, Winston, and Neshoba counties. He serves on the Agriculture, Constitution, Corrections, Forestry and Judiciary B committees in the House of Representatives.  According to his legislative profile, Jackson works in law enforcement and attended the Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Jackson and the others were held on a $2,500 bond with a court date set for May 28.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Sarah Ulmer
Sarah is a Mississippi native, born and raised in Madison. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she studied Communications, with an emphasis in Broadcasting and Journalism. Sarah’s experience spans multiple mediums, including extensive videography with both at home and overseas, broadcasting daily news, and hosting a live radio show. In 2017, Sarah became a member of the Capitol Press Corp in Mississippi and has faithfully covered the decisions being made by leaders on some of the most important issues facing our state. Email Sarah: sarah@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
March 21, 2024

Senate hearing reassures current PERS members that benefits are not at risk
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
March 20, 2024

Mississippi Book Festival announces 10th anniversary festival in September
News  |  Sarah Ulmer  • 
March 19, 2024

Initiative process restoration efforts die in Mississippi Senate
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 25, 2024

Governor Reeves endorses House’s INSPIRE Act to replace MAEP

Culture

Culture  |  Robert St. John  • 
March 25, 2024

Oh, Jesse, where art thou? – A true tight spot
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
March 25, 2024

Be on your guard
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
March 24, 2024

Only return