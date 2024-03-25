State Rep. Jackson indicted for possession of stolen property

The freshman lawmaker was indicted on charges of receiving and possession of stolen property.

State Representative Keith Jackson (D), who represents House District 45, was indicted by a Kemper County Grand Jury in a case involving stolen property.

State Rep. Keith Jackson

Jackson, a first-term lawmaker elected last year, and two other individuals in the indictment were accused of having possession of stolen property – a stolen log trailer – that was being used for Jackson’s business.

The two other individuals accused in the case are William Tate and Frederick Young.

According to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson turned himself in around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25. He is charged with a felony crime of receiving stolen property valued more than $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Reports citing Sheriff James Moore said Jackson told law enforcement he was working for Young when Young indicated he wanted to sell the trailer. Jackson then arranged for Young to meet with Tate to purchase the trailer.

Rep. Jackson was elected to the Mississippi Legislature in 2023. The Democratic freshman represents parts of Kemper, Lauderdale, Winston, and Neshoba counties. He serves on the Agriculture, Constitution, Corrections, Forestry and Judiciary B committees in the House of Representatives. According to his legislative profile, Jackson works in law enforcement and attended the Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Jackson and the others were held on a $2,500 bond with a court date set for May 28.