Evaluating questions

To whom do you belong? – 1 Samuel 30:13

In the life of faith, neutrality is not an option. We are either ranked under the banner of the Lord Jesus, to serve and fight His battles, or we are slaves of the dark prince, Satan. “To whom do you belong?”

Reader, let me assist you in your response. Have you been “born again”? If you have, you belong to Christ; but without the new birth you cannot be His. In whom do you trust? For those who believe in Jesus are the sons of God. Whose work are you doing? You are sure to serve your master, for he whom you serve is thereby owned to be your lord. What company do you keep? If you belong to Jesus, you will keep company with those who wear the uniform of the cross. “Birds of a feather flock together.” What is your conversation? Is it heavenly or is it earthly? What have you learned from your Master? For servants learn a great deal from the masters to whom they are apprenticed. If you have served your time with Jesus, it will be said of you, as it was of Peter and John, “they recognized that they had been with Jesus.”

We press the question, “To whom do you belong?” Answer honestly before you fall asleep for the night. If you are not Christ’s, you are in a hard service—run away from your cruel master! Enter into the service of the Lord of Love, and you will enjoy a life of blessedness.

If you are Christ’s, let me advise you to do four things. You belong to Jesus—obey Him; let His word be your law; let His wish be your will. You belong to the Beloved; then love Him; let your heart embrace Him; let your whole soul be filled with Him. You belong to the Son of God; then trust Him; rest on nothing or no one but on Him. You belong to the King of kings; then be decided for Him. Thus even without being marked with a sign everyone will know to whom you belong.