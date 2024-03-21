Owl’s Head Alloys investing $29 million in Clay County processing facility

The company will supply recycled aluminum to Aluminum Dynamics.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced on Thursday that aluminum processing company Owl’s Head Alloys is locating operations in Clay County.

MDA says the project is a $29.245 million corporate investment that will create 68 new jobs in the area.

“This is precisely the kind of development that can offer economic stability and future investment opportunities for years to come. MDA is excited to welcome this new venture to Mississippi, and we look forward to the many benefits it will bring to Clay County’s thriving economy,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork in a statement.

Owl’s Head Alloys is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Starting with a single furnace and 20 employees in 2002, it has grown to five furnaces and 150 employees who are included in the Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

The company is a secondary aluminum processor that melts down and recycles aluminum products and by-products to be reused in manufacturing processes. The company will supply recycled aluminum to Aluminum Dynamics.

“On behalf of the Owl’s Head Alloys team, I would like to thank Governor Reeves, MDA Executive Director Bill Cork and the entire Golden Triangle Development team for the professionalism and urgency that has been provided at every step in the process of locating the new OHA facility in West Point, Mississippi,” Owl’s Head Alloys President Michael Boyle said. “The ‘pro-business’ approach extended to OHA is a model for the country. We have been greeted with open arms and enthusiasm at every step since day one.”

According to MDA, the agency is providing assistance for building improvements while the City of West Point and Clay County are providing local tax abatement assistance.

Governor Tate Reeves called the project a great win for Clay County and Mississippi.

“As a supplier for local manufacturers, including Aluminum Dynamics, Owl’s Head Alloys is a perfect example of how each new economic development project can attract more businesses and jobs to our state,” Reeves said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on Clay County and Mississippi.”

Construction is slated to begin by May, with completion expected within 18 months. Owl’s Head Alloys plans to fill the 68 jobs over the next three years.