Trump, Biden win in Mississippi

Republicans in Mississippi overwhelmingly voted for former President Trump. Biden, the Democratic incumbent, was unopposed in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi was among the states voting in the March 12th Republican and Democratic Primaries.

The goal for both the Donald Trump and Joe Biden campaigns heading into Tuesday’s elections was to secure their party’s presidential nominations, officially kicking off a rematch four years in the making.

On the Republican side, Hawaii, Georgia and Washington joined the Magnolia State, while Democrats are also casting ballots in Georgia, Washington, the Northern Marianas, and abroad.

Republican frontrunner and former President Trump is the last man standing in his pursuit for a third nomination to seek the White House. He went into Tuesday’s elections with 1,075 of the 1,215 delegates he needs to officially clinch the GOP nomination. Up for grabs Tuesday were 161 delegates.

In Mississippi, with nearly 50% of precincts reporting, Trump is winning over 90% of votes cast and is on pace to win all 40 delegates at stake.

On the ballot in Mississippi with Trump were Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, all of whom have suspended their presidential races but remained on the Magnolia State’s ballot since their withdrawal occurred after the ballots were set.

Incumbent President Joe Biden, unopposed in Mississippi, had 1,866 of the necessary 1,968 delegates required for him to secure the Democratic nomination. Tuesday’s elections held 247 delegates for the Democratic candidate.

Biden won all 35 delegates in Mississippi.

As for the other elections on Tuesday, Trump and Biden were projected to sweep the contests in their respective party primaries. However, the number of delegates each would secure remained unclear of a press time.

Speculation now turns to who Trump will select as his running mate ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which starts on July 15th.

The Democratic National Convention will be held a month later in Chicago beginning on August 19th. Vice President Kamala Harris is once again joining Biden the Democratic ticket.