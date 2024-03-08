Loper named Hancock Whitney Bank President

Thirty-four-year veteran banker Shane Loper adds to his responsibilities at the financial institution while retaining his corporate role as Chief Operating Officer.

Hancock Whitney Corporation has named current Chief Operating Officer Shane Loper as Hancock Whitney Bank President. Loper succeeds retiring president Joe Exnicios.

Loper began his career with the company as a computer programmer. During his tenure at Hancock Whitney, Loper has provided senior executive oversight for numerous critical functions within the organization, including corporate operations, human resources, compliance and risk management, information technology, business strategy, and merger and acquisition integration.

According to the company’s announcement, Loper will retain his senior executive HWC corporate role as Chief Operating Officer responsible for general banking execution, revenue generation, business strategy, and corporate services directly supporting revenue generation.

Hancock Whitney Corporation President and CEO John Hairston said Loper is well prepared for the new role.

“Shane Loper’s 34 years of dedication to this organization, his astute executive leadership with our company and in the banking industry, and his keen understanding of what it takes to stay strong and successful in serving today’s clients prepare him well to assume the role as Hancock Whitney Bank President,” said Hairston in a statement. “We congratulate him on yet another notable milestone in his exemplary service to our company, clients, communities, and associates and look forward to his continuing to guide this grand old bank’s growth across the Gulf South.”

For his part, Loper said he was deeply honored and excited to be the bank’s next president.

Loper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and a Master of Business Administration degree from Troy State University. He also completed the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. In 2021, USM named Loper to the Southern Miss Alumni Association Hall of Fame. He is also a past president and board member of the USM Foundation. He also served as a Mississippi Army National Guard Infantry Officer and Major for more than 16 years.