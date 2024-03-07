Entergy Southaven substation completed

The company said the $37 million project was necessary due to the growth trends in the DeSoto County area that could have created overload conditions.

Entergy Mississippi has announced the completed construction of a new distribution substation in the Snowden Grove Park community, near Tchulahoma Road in Southaven.

The company says the substation is part of a $37 million project, which included constructing nearly two miles of new transmission lines, 12 miles of new and rebuilt distribution lines, and 74 new composite poles.

According to Entergy, the project enhances reliability for the existing transmission and distribution systems by providing capacity for future residential, commercial and industrial growth in DeSoto County.

Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO, said in a statement the company is proud of be part of the progress in DeSoto County.

“Northwest Mississippi is one of the fastest growing areas in the state, and we’re proud to be a part of the progress,” said Fisackerly. “This new substation allows us to support and enable economic growth in the area and continue to provide reliable service at affordable rates.”

With a new amphitheater and several restaurants, the company said forecasts show the growth trends in the DeSoto County area could have created overload conditions between nearby Greenbrook and Plum Point substations. However, bringing the Snowden Park Substation into service alleviates those risks and improves reliability for all three substations.