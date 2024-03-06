Skip to content
Shaq bringing Big Chicken to Hattiesburg

By: Frank Corder - March 6, 2024

(Photo from Big Chicken website)

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken fast food restaurant chain is coming to Hattiesburg. It will be the franchise’s first location in Mississippi.

(Photo from SRS Real Estate Partners)

SRS Real Estate Partners out of Birmingham, Alabama said Tuesday that Big Chicken was purchasing ±1.44 acres of land along Highway 98 in Hattiesburg between Wal-Mart and Lowe’s.

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by partners JRS Hospitality, Authentic Brands Group, and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal.

According to their website, Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors.

“From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal,” the company says.

The company is growing rapidly, with over 30 locations planned in 16 states as well as being featured on Carnival Cruise Lines.

No date has been announced for construction or prospective opening as of yet.

