Magnolia Mornings: March 6, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Reeves appoints McGloflin as County Judge in Pearl River

Lisa Beech McGloflin

Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that he was appointing Lisa Beech McGloflin as County Court Judge for Pearl River County. This appointment fills a vacancy created by the promotion of the Honorable Richelle Lumpkin, who was appointed Fifteenth Circuit Court Judge, Place 3.

“I’m proud to appoint Lisa as county court judge,” said Governor Reeves in a statement. “She knows Pearl River County well and will do an excellent job in this position. I look forward to seeing everything she will accomplish on behalf of Mississippians.”

McGloflin has served since 2018 as guardian ad litem for the Pearl River County Youth Court. Additionally, she has served as judge pro tempore for the City of Picayune Municipal Court since 2022. McGloflin served as assistant district attorney for the Fifteenth Circuit Court District from 2013 – 2018.

2. Insurance Commissioner reminds Mississippians to check smoke alarms

Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is reminding Mississippians that when you Spring forward with your clocks this weekend, to take a minute and check your home’s smoke alarms.

“So far, there have been 29 fire deaths in 2024,” said Chaney, who also serves as the State Fire Marshall. “In 17 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms in the home. If you need a smoke alarm but can’t afford to buy one, please call your local fire department. They may be able to install alarms for free.”

He encourages families to test smoke alarms at least once a month and create an escape plan should a fire occur in the home.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump wins 14 of 15 states in Super Tuesday Primaries

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a Super Tuesday election night party, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Former President Donald Trump dominated the Super Tuesday primaries, winning 14 of the 15 states in play.

His lone rival, Nikki Haley, narrowly won Vermont by 4 points. She is expected to suspend her campaign Wednesday morning.

Trump now heads into the March 12th Primaries with nearly 1,000 delegates, well on his way to reaching the 1,215 needed to secure the nomination and set up a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

2. Arizona U.S. Senator calling it quits

U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema of Arizona

Democrat turned Independent U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema of Arizona announced on Tuesday that she was not seeking re-election.

Sinema will leave the position after only one term.

In a video message announcing her decision, Sinema said, “Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year.”

“Compromise is a dirty word. We’ve arrived at that crossroad, and we chose anger and division. I believe in my approach, but it’s not what America wants right now,” Sinema said in the message shared on social media.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Miss. State downs Southern Miss in Pearl

(Photo from HailStateBB on X)

Mississippi State roared back against Southern Miss Tuesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl, overcoming an early 4 run deficit to win 5-4 in the in-state matchup.

The win is the sixth straight for the Bulldogs, moving them to 9-4 on the season.

The Golden Eagles fell to 8-5 on the year.

2. Ole Miss loses to Georgia

(Photo from OleMissMBB on X)

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team took a tough loss to Georgia on Tuesday. The Rebels came within in two points late in the game but lost 69-66.

The Rebels are now 20-10 overall this season and 7-10 in SEC play.

Markets & Business

1. AI jobs increasing in demand

U.S. companies are ramping up recruitment of artificial-intelligence professionals and paying a premium for talent, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Firms in the tech sector and beyond went on a hiring spree after the onset of the pandemic before pivoting to a focus on efficiency through layoffs and other cost-cutting measures,” WSJ reported. “The market for AI-related roles has proved resilient, job-listings data show.”

WSJ shows that the overall market for tech talent is still trending downward, with new IT job listings 31% lower in January compared with December 2022. However, new AI job listings are up 42% compared with a December 2022 low point, according to University of Maryland researchers.

2. Copiah, Franklin, Greene, Sunflower and Tippah counties to participate in MDA Aspire program

The Mississippi Development Authority, in partnership with Mississippi State University’s Stennis Institute, has launched the 2024 cohort of Aspire Mississippi, a statewide program designed to provide skills, knowledge and training to participating communities.

Teams from Copiah, Franklin, Greene, Sunflower and Tippah counties, each led by their respective local economic development organizations, engage in a team-based development program designed to support local leaders with their efforts to maintain vital projects that will inspire economic and community development.

Each new cohort of Aspire is designed to help four to six Mississippi communities address specific needs related to economic success in their region. MDA works with participating counties in a collaborative process designed to enhance local alignment with MDA’s stated statewide objectives. Through the technical expertise offered by MSU’s Stennis Institute, including educational and training opportunities, local teams will identify and drive sustainable projects forward to positively improve long-term economic development efforts.