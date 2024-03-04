Magnolia Mornings: March 4, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Near-perfect score in Army Basic Training earned by Hattiesburg native

(Photo from WDAM report)

Private Odell Scott Jr. completed United States Army Basic Training with a near-perfect score, a rare accomplishment, reported by WDAM.

“Everything I’ve done up until now, it paid off. I try my best at everything I do to be my best. To be able to do something that most people couldn’t do, it makes me feel real happy,” Scott told WDAM.

Scott is a 13M Multiple Launch Rocket System crew member and is awaiting orders for overseas deployment.

2. Moss Point Fire Chief resigns

Moss Point is looking for a new fire chief after Danny Wade submitted his resignation to the Board of Alderman in a special called meeting last week.

Wade’s resignation came after having been on leave on a personnel matter.

Wade had served in the position since November 2022.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. SCOTUS to issue ruling Monday

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

In a rare Sunday notice, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that the justices would be handing down at least one decision on Monday, although the update did not specify as to which case the ruling pertained to.

However, it is widely believed the justices will hand down the ruling regarding former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to run for President, after Colorado and Maine kicked him off of the ballot for his alleged participation in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Those states cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – the “insurrection clause” – as their justification.

Colorado is one of the 15 states voting voting this Super Tuesday.

2. Trump wins Idaho, Missouri; Haley wins D.C.

Former President Donald Trump, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump picked up Republican Primary wins in Idaho and Missouri, while his only opponent left seeking the GOP nomination, his former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, picked up her first – and perhaps only – win of the cycle in the District of Columbia.

The Trump campaign congratulated Haley for being named the “Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo.” D.C. only has roughly 23,000 registered Republicans.

Trump’s wins earned him all 32 Idaho delegates and 51 of the 54 delegates in Missouri. Haley received 3 from Missouri and all 19 from D.C.

The current delegate count sits at 244 for Trump and 43 for Haley ahead of this week’s Super Tuesday primaries in 15 states. To win the nomination, a candidate needs to reach 1,215 delegates.

3. Congress looks to avoid yet another shutdown deadline

With another deadline to pass government funding looming this Friday, March 8, Congressional leaders rolled out an over 1,000-page spending package on Sunday.

According to FoxNews, the package includes six bills and deals with funding for agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA); the Departments of Justice and Commerce; Energy and Water Development; the Department of the Interior; and Transportation and housing.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) both pointed out wins for their sides in the spending negotiations.

“Johnson’s office touted modest cuts to key agencies that have been criticized by conservatives, including a 10% cut to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a 6% cut to the FBI, and a 7% cut to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF),” FoxNews reported. “Schumer, meanwhile, said in a statement that the bill “fully funds” a federal food program aimed at women, infants and children (WIC) and includes infrastructure investments.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Big 3 take series wins at home

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss took the series over Iowa in Oxford, winning 2 out of 3. The Rebels are now 8-5 on the season and will host Memphis on Tuesday.

Mississippi State, now 8-4, swept Mount St. Mary’s in Starkville over the weekend while Southern Miss took 2 out of 3 versus Indiana State in Hattiesburg, moving to 8-4 on the season.

Southern Miss and Mississippi State will meet in Pearl on Tuesday at Trustmark Park.

2. Ole Miss gets 20th win; State, Southern Miss lose

(From HailState website – Photo by: Grayson Belanger/Auburn Tigers)

After losing in the last seconds to No. 16 Kentucky earlier in the week, Mississippi State and No. 11 Auburn went wire-to-wire but the Bulldogs couldn’t rally, losing 78-63 on Saturday. The Bulldogs fell to 19-10 overall and 8-8 in SEC action. They will now head to Texas A&M for a Wednesday matchup.

Ole Miss picked up their 20th win on the season against Missouri on Saturday, winning 84-78 on the road. The Rebels are now 20-9 overall and 7-9 in SEC play. Ole Miss travels to Athens to face Georgia on Tuesday.

Southern Miss men’s basketball fell 77-61 to Louisiana on Friday night in the regular season finale. The Golden Eagles end the regular season at 16-15 overall and 9-9 in Sun Belt play. They will travel to Pensacola as the No. 6 seed in the 2024 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Championship, with their first game set for Thursday.

Markets & Business

1. Stock futures down to open the week

According to CNBC, U.S. stock futures fell slightly Monday after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted a record-high Friday, breaking its 2021 record, as stocks attempt to continue their weeks-long rally.

“Stocks have been racing higher, fueled by enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, with the Nasdaq soaring to an all-time high on Friday—making it the last of the major stock indexes to reach a record close this year,” CNBC reported. “The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq last week reached their seventh weekly gain in eight, while the Dow ended the week in the red.”

Investors will be watching Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress this week, as well as the President’s State of the Union to come on Thursday.

2. OPEC extends oil production cuts

The New York Times is reporting that Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is extending cuts in oil production through June, noting that it was acting “in coordination with some” other states. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also said Sunday that they would continue their reductions.

“The decision to keep output cuts in place was expected and appears intended to bolster what might otherwise be weak oil prices. Some analysts forecast that the supply of oil will exceed demand in the first half of this year. Without continued cuts, prices might sink,” NYT reported.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was selling for about $83.55 at the end of last week, the highest level in about four months, NYT noted.