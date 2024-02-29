Skip to content
Trump Endorses Wicker for Re-Election

Trump Endorses Wicker for Re-Election

By: Frank Corder - February 29, 2024

  • Former President Donald Trump says, “Senator Roger Wicker has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election. Vote Trump and Wicker on March 12th!”

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner to win the 2024 Republican nomination for President, has once again endorsed Mississippi’s senior U.S. Senator in his bid for re-election.

Trump shared his endorsement of Senator Roger Wicker on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.

“Senator Roger Wicker is a fantastic Senator for the Great State of Mississippi,” Trump wrote. “As the Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger is working hard to Strengthen our Military, Defend our Country, and Support our Veterans.”

Trump went on to say, “Roger is a Champion of Conservative Values, who fights to Uphold the Constitution, and Protect our Second Amendment. I was honored to receive Roger’s Endorsement last year, and Senator Roger Wicker has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election. Vote Trump and Wicker on March 12th!”

Wicker, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007, was among the state’s top Republican leaders that endorsed Trump’s third bid for the White House back in mid-December 2023, prior to the start of the primary season.

READ MORE: Mississippi Republican leaders rally behind Trump ahead of March Primary

Wicker is set to face State Rep. Dan Eubanks and newcomer Ghannon Burton in the March 12th Republican Primary where Trump’s name will be at the top of ticket as well.

The incumbent Senator has both a statewide name ID and fundraising advantage over the other candidates in the race. Federal Election Commission campaign finance reports show Wicker with over $5 million cash on hand while Eubanks and Burton have reported $23,000 and $31,000, respectively.

Eubanks recently ran unopposed in his 2023 re-election bid for the State House District 25 seat he’s held since 2016. He has been an active member of the Freedom Caucus during his time in the Legislature.

Burton is a retired Colonel, a decorated combat veteran, and a TOPGUN fighter pilot with a distinguished career in the United States Marine Corps. 

Trump backed Wicker in his 2018 re-election campaign where the Senator easily defeated Richard Boyanton in the Republican Primary, winning over 82% of the vote. Wicker went on to defeat Democrat David Baria, Libertarian Danny Bedwell and Reform candidate Shawn O’Hara in the four-man General Election, where Wicker won over 58% of the vote.

The winner of the Republican Primary will meet Democrat Ty Pinkins in the November General Election. Pinkins’ latest campaign finance report shows him with less than $3,000 cash on hand.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
