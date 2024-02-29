Taylor Named New AccelerateMS Executive Director

Dr. Courtney Taylor has been confirmed by the State Workforce Investment Board to lead the state’s workforce development program.

Earlier this month, the news came that AccelerateMS Executive Director Ryan Miller was stepping down to take another opportunity, having led the agency since its inception. It was later announced that Miller would be heading up the Oxford Lafayette Economic Development Foundation as its new CEO.

Miller’s departure left a vacancy at AccelerateMS at a critical time as Governor Tate Reeves and lawmakers continue to push for increased workforce and economic development in the Magnolia State.

On Thursday, that vacancy was filled.

The State Workforce Investment Board has confirmed Dr. Courtney Taylor as the new Executive Director for AccelerateMS. She will begin her new role on March 16th.

Taylor, who joined AccelerateMS in November 2021 as deputy director for strategy and programs, served in higher education for over 15 years, most recently as the vice president for workforce and economic development at East Mississippi Community College. Before that, she was the regional director of workforce and economic development for the Alabama Community College System and served as the director of workforce solutions at Calhoun Community College, among other previous roles.

Governor Reeves was pleased to have Dr. Taylor as the new Executive Director.

“Over the past four years, we’ve overhauled our approach to workforce development in Mississippi,” said Governor Reeves in a statement. “Thanks to those efforts, we’ve seen record investment in high-quality training programs, better coordination amongst our state partners, and thousands of high-paying jobs created for Mississippians. I’m pleased the State Workforce Investment Board selected Dr. Courtney Taylor as the next Executive Director of AccelerateMS.”

Governor Reeves went on to say that Dr. Taylor is a highly capable and proven leader in workforce training.

“She will no doubt build upon the successes of her predecessor as we work collectively to grow Mississippi’s economy,” Reeves added.

Patrick Sullivan, chairman of the State Workforce Investment Board, agreed with the Governor, saying Dr. Taylor has played a key role in helping build the foundation of a new state workforce strategy.

“This decision not only reflects the Board’s confidence in the positive trajectory over the past three years but also a belief that Courtney Taylor is the right person to lead through more challenges and opportunities ahead,” Sullivan said.