Magnolia Mornings: February 28, 2024

In Mississippi

1. New Sound Amphitheater in Gautier announces first acts

A new music venue set to open in Gautier is bringing national talent to the Mississippi Coast.

The Sound Amphitheater is an 8,000-seat outdoor venue located just five minutes from I-10 and seconds from Highway 90 in Jackson County.

The venue and the city are working with Nashville-based company 46 Entertainment to book acts, the first of which were announced on Tuesday (see the listing above).

2. Brandon announces new retail, grocery development

(Photo from WJTV’s report)

WJTV reported Tuesday on the new retail area coming to Brandon. The city says Orleans Center will be a mixed development with retail and dining options, including Sullivan’s Grocery.

The project will bring nearly 74,000 sq. ft. of new retail space to the city.

“Owners say other kinks still need to be worked out before the construction phase begins. However, the project is slated to be complete near the end of 2025,” WJTV reported.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Congressional leaders meet with Biden as shutdown looms

(Photo from the White House)

Congress is working to avoid a partial government shutdown while also contending with legislation would send billions in foreign aid to Ukraine and other U.S. allies.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have until Friday, March 1st to reach a compromise on a funding package that would keep some federal agencies open.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) and others met with President Joe Biden (R) Tuesday in the Oval Office to negotiate the spending deals.

Johnson has expressed the want to avoid the shutdown but has been less than willing to budge on the issue of foreign aid without strong border security funding.

“When I showed up today, my purpose was to express what I believe is the obvious truth, and that is that we must take care of America’s needs first,” Johnson told reporters upon leaving the White House.

Schumer said it’s in Johnson’s hands.

“We said to the speaker, ‘Get it done,'” Schumer said

2. Results of Michigan Primary not good for Haley, Biden

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump continued to dominate the Republican primaries on Tuesday, winning the Michigan GOP Primary over his only competition left in the race, his former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump pulled just under 70% of the vote while Haley was unable to reach 30%.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden won with over 80%. However, there is cause for concern in the Biden campaign as over 13%, or north of 100,000 voters cast their ballot in the Michigan Democratic Primary as “uncommitted.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss QB picks up first-of-its kind NIL deal with private jet company

(Photo from OleMissFB on X)

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is in rare air after signing a first-of-its-kind NIL deal with private jet company Nicholas Air.

The deal allows Dart the ability to use the private airline for an undisclosed number of flight for “travel, training and philanthropy.”

Dart looks to be among Heisman hopefuls this fall in what could be another big season for the Rebels in the new SEC format as well as the 12-team playoffs.

2. Finalists for 2024 Howell and Gillom trophies announced

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame has announced the finalists for the Howell and Gillom trophies, representing the best men’s and women’s college basketball players in Mississippi.

The 2024 finalists for the Howell Trophy are Josh Hubbard of Mississippi State, Matthew Murrell of Ole Miss, and Austin Crowley of Southern Miss.

The finalists for the Gillom Trophy are Jessika Carter of Mississippi State, Marquesha Davis of Ole Miss, and Domonique Davis of Southern Miss.

The winners will be announced on March 11.

3. Scores Roundup for the Big 3

(Photo from Mississippi State Althletics)

College Baseball and Basketball scores from Tuesday for Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss:

On the diamond:

Mississippi State over Jackson State 19-6

Nicholls over Southern Miss 6-5

Ole Miss over Little Rock 12-6

On the court:

Kentucky over Mississippi State 91-89

Markets & Business

1. Macy’s closing 150 stores

On Tuesday, the retail giant Macy’s announced “a new strategy,” designed to return Macy’s, Inc. to enterprise growth, the company said in a release.

The company is planning to close approximately 150 underproductive locations, including approximately 50 by the end of the fiscal year, while prioritizing investment in approximately 350 go-forward locations and the continued expansion of small-format stores.

As part of the strategy, approximately 15 Bloomingdale’s nameplate stores and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores, along with roughly 30 Bluemercury remodels are anticipated to be opened in new and existing markets over the next three years.

2. Toyota Tacomas recalled

Toyota is recalling nearly 400,000 Tacoma pickup trucks due to a faulty rear axle, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall is for model years 2022 and 2023.

According to Toyota, welding debris on the ends of the axles can loosen nuts causing the part to separate from the axle. The company says this would result in issues with stability and brake performance.

Owners can contact their dealers to have them inspect the vehicle at no cost.