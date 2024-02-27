Magnolia Mornings: February 27, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Topgolf breaks ground in Ridgeland

(Photo: Topgolf)

The groundbreaking for the first Topgolf in Mississippi was held on Monday in Ridgeland.

It will be located near the Renaissance at Colony Park off of I-55.

The company hopes to be open by the end of the year, with a staff of nearly 200 employees.

2. Thousands of pounds of controlled substances seized in Pontotoc County traffic stop

(Photo from MS DPS)

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety a driver was arrested for trafficking 1,200 pounds of marijuana, 5,500 suspected items of drug paraphernalia and 20 pounds of cannabis concentrate.

A K-9 found the substances in a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol in Pontotoc County.

According to DPS, trafficking controlled substances in Mississippi carries a penalty of imprisonment for a term of no less than 10 years nor more than 40 years and a fine of no less than $5,000 nor more than $1,000,000.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Koch network no longer backing Haley campaign

Nikii Haley (Photo credit: WikiCommons)

Following a 20-point plus loss in her home state of South Carolina over the weekend, Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity Action has pulled their funding of Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign.

“AFP Action stands firm behind our endorsement for Nikki Haley,” an email from Emily Seidel, Senior Advisor, said on Sunday, adding, “But given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don’t believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory. And so while we will continue to endorse her, we will focus our resources where we can make the difference. And that’s the U.S. Senate and House.”

South Carolina was her fourth loss in as many states, with little hope of a win coming as twenty plus states and territories prepare to vote between now and March 12th.

2. Biden, Trump planning competing border visits this week

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

NBC News is reporting that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to visit the U.S. southern border on Thursday in competing trips.

“President Joe Biden will make a rare visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, the same day that former President Donald Trump is also expected to visit the southern border,” NBC News states.

According to the White House, Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement officials and local leaders.

Trump is reportedly planning to visit Eagle Pass, Texas.

Sports & Entertainment

1. MHSAA final fours set for this week

The Mississippi High School Activities Association is hosting the Final Four high school basketball tournament in all seven classifications this week in Jackson at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The semifinal games are taking place throughout the week with the finals set as follows:

Thursday, Feb 29

6:00 PM Class 1A Girls

8:00 PM Class 1A Boys

Friday, March 1

10:00 AM Class 3A Girls

12:00 PM Class 3A Boys

2:00 PM Class 2A Girls

4:00 PM Class 2A Boys

6:00 PM Class 5A Girls

8:00 PM Class 5A Boys

Saturday, March 2

10:00 AM Class 4A Girls

12:00 PM Class 4A Boys

2:00 PM Class 6A Girls

4:00 PM Class 6A Boys

6:00 PM Class 7A Girls

8:00 PM Class 7A Boys

2. Jackson State facing Mississippi State on the diamond Tuesday night

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

The Jackson State Tigers (6-2) will travel to Starkville Tuesday night to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) in a midweek matchup on the baseball diamond to be aired on SECN+.

JSU is coming off of a weekend series win over Mississippi Valley State, taking two of three from Valley.

Mississippi State also picked up a series win last weekend, besting Georgia Southern two out of three.

Markets & Business

1. January home sales tick up

ABC News reported Monday that home sales ticked up in January despite elevated mortgage rates.

U.S. Census data showed that sales of new single-family homes rose 1.8% in January compared to the previous year, ABC reported.

“The survey found an estimated 661,000 homes were sold in January,” ABC noted. “On a monthly basis, sales climbed 1.5% from December… Mortgage-purchase applications fell 10% from a week earlier, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday showed.”

2. Feds push back on Kroger, Albertsons merger

According to CNN, the Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued to block the $25 billion merger deal between Kroger and Albertsons announced in 2022. The FTC is alleging the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history would lead to higher prices, store closures and job losses.

CNN notes that the merger “sought to combine the fifth and tenth largest retailers in the country. The companies own dozens of chains, including Safeway, Vons, Harris Teeter and Fred Meyer.”

The FTC is claiming the merger would eliminate competition in the grocery industry, which could drive costs even higher.