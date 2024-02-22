Bill of the Day: Drones and Hunting Wild Hogs

Mississippi’s hunting landscape could move into the 21st century when regulating nuisance animals.

Did you know Mississippi is in the top five states who have major problems with wild hogs? It was reported by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce that these critters cause $2 billion in damages nationwide every year.

Wild hogs are known for destroying local farmland by rooting, trampling, and eating vegetation while spreading diseases. It is also no secret that these hogs are quite aggressive to humans and other animals.

The beasts can grow to be over 400 lbs. and 5 feet long. They have a keen sense of smell and the ability to run up to 30 miles per hour, making them a formidable foe to hunters.

SB 2662, authored by State Senator Ben Suber (R), is meant to help in regulating these “nuisance animals” and utilize the most advanced technology available for hunting. Other nuisance animals recognized in Mississippi include the beaver, coyote, fox, nutria and skunk.

The legislation, titled the Johnny Kakales Act, would authorize the use of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles in the search of these feral pigs.

According to code sections quoted in the bill, state law provides permissions for landowners, agricultural leaseholders, or their agents to take out predatory and nuisance animals year-round on private lands. This can be done with any type of weapon regardless of the time of day or year if the lands are leased with a permit issued by the Department of Agriculture.

For those hunting on public land, some hunters are exempt from a licensure requirement to trap wild hogs. However, most people must possess a valid Lifetime, All Game, Sportsman, or Trapping License.

Suber’s bill has been assigned to the Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee for consideration.