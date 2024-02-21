Make Him Glad With Your Love

From ivory palaces stringed instruments make you glad. – Psalm 45:8

And who are those who enjoy the privilege of making the Savior glad? His church—His people. But is it possible? He makes us glad, but how can we make Him glad? By our love. We think it so cold, so faint; and so, indeed, we must sorrowfully confess it to be, but it is very sweet to Christ.

Listen to such love expressed in Solomon’s song: “How beautiful is your love, my sister, my bride! How much better is your love than wine!” See, loving heart, this is how He delights in you. When you rest in Him you do not only receive, but you also give Him joy; when you gaze with love upon His beauty, you not only obtain comfort but impart delight.

Our praise also gives Him joy—not the song of the lips alone, but the melody of the heart’s deep gratitude. Our gifts are also very pleasant to Him; He loves to see us lay our time, our talents, our substance upon the altar, not for the value of what we give, but for the sake of the motive from which the gift springs. To Him the lowly offerings of His saints are more acceptable than the thousands of gold and silver.

Holiness is like frankincense and myrrh to Him. Forgive your enemy, and you make Christ glad; distribute of your substance to the poor, and He rejoices; be the means of saving souls, and you give Him to see of the travail of His soul; proclaim His Gospel, and you are a sweet savor unto Him; go among the ignorant and lift up the cross, and you have given Him honor. It is in your power even now to break the alabaster box and pour the precious oil of joy upon His head, like the woman in the Bible, whose testimony is still remembered wherever the Gospel is preached. Will you not join her in expressing your love and devotion for the Lord Jesus? And even in ivory palaces the songs of the saints will be heard.